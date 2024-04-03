Former Bayern Munich boss keen on becoming Barcelona manager next season - Reports

Former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick is reportedly keen on succeeding Xavi as Barcelona manager next season.

Flick has been out of job since last year after facing the sack as Germany manager following a string of indifferent results. Previously, the former player had led Bayern to a continental treble in the 2019-20 season before replacing the long-serving Joachim Low at the Germany helm.

However, after a bright start, Flick's team crashed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the group stage before the manager faced the sack after a third straight defeat in September last year. Since then, he has been out of job but has been strongly linked to the imminently vacant Barca hot seat.

As per TJuanMarti (as per Reshad Rahman), Flick is 'thrilled' by the prospect of taking over at the Blaugrana. Current boss Xavi is leaving at the end of the season, having announced his decision following a 5-3 La Liga home loss to Villarreal in January.

However, Barca Blaugranes (via Marca) reported earlier this year that the reigning La Liga champions have 'doubts' about appointing Flick to replace Xavi.

Sporting director Deco said that the club would prefer someone with experience of multiple leagues, telling Catalyuna Radio:

“Regardless of style, Barça has its football and a way of playing that the coaches know. I didn’t have any German coaches. I had Dutch, Italian, Brazilian coaches.

“Nationality doesn’t matter. It does matter that they know the football of other countries and have trained in other places. Quality, ambition also matters. ... There is no robot portrait.”

Flick's only managerial assignment in club football has been in Germany with Bayern, while he had a short spell as assistant coach of Red Bull Salzburg.

What's next for Barcelona?

Barcelona boss Xavier Hernandez

Barcelona have had an inconsistent season, having stumbled in their La Liga title defence, losing in the Supercopa Espana final and exiting the Copa del Rey in the quarterfinals.

However, since the aforementioned league defeat to Villarreal, Xavi's side have gone unbeaten in 11 games across competitions, winning eight, including the last four.

Following a 1-0 La Liga home win over Las Palmas at the weekend, Barca travel to the Parc des Princes to take on PSG in the first leg of their blockbuster UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on April 10. The tie will conclude six days later in Spain.

