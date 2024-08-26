Former Real Madrid superstar Sergio Ramos left in transfer limbo after Sevilla snub: Reports 

Former Real Madrid centre-back Sergio Ramos is reportedly facing an uncertain future. He left Sevilla at the end of the 2023-24 season but was linked with a return to his former club.

Ramos, 38, is one of the legendary goalscoring defenders in the game's history, having enjoyed a hugely successful near two-decade-long stint at Los Blancos before leaving in the summer of 2021.

The former Spain international spent two seasons at PSG before spending the 2023-24 campaign with Sevilla. However, his hopes of a potential return to the Andalusian side appear to be over, going by their head coach Garcia Pimienta.

"I have used the five centre backs because I have confidence in all of them," he said (as per Tribal Football). "When I make the lineup, I do it convinced that it is the best for that game, knowing that there are others prepared.

"I am clear about the centre-backs who will play tomorrow, but anything can happen. People must be alert. Marcao came out the other day at a difficult time and had a good game."

About Ramos, he alluded that a return for the defender seems unlikely:

"He is the history of football, of Real Madrid, the national team and Sevilla. But Sergio already said goodbye. I have some players, and I can't talk about the rest.”

In his second stint at Sevilla, Ramos bagged seven goals and an assist in 37 games across competitions, including three strikes in 28 games in La Liga, where Pimienta's side finished a lowly 14th.

A look at Sergio Ramos' numbers with Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos arrived at Real Madrid in the summer of 2005 from Sevilla and enjoyed tremendous success, playing a key role in their domestic and continental success.

In 671 games across competitions between 2005 and 2021, the 38-year-old racked up 671 appearances, scoring 101 times and providing 40 assists. He's only the second defender to score 100 times for Los Blancos.

Ramos' numbers for the capital club includes an impressive 100 goal contributions in La Liga: 72 goals and 30 assists in 469 games across 17 seasons, winning five titles.

He was also a force to be reckoned with in the UEFA Champions League, contributing 15 goals and nine assists in 129 games, winning four titles. Ramos famously scored in two finals (2014 and 2016), both against Atletico Madrid.

As the Los Blancos captain, the legendary Spaniard won two La Liga and three UEFA Champions League titles.

