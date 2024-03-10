Former Real Madrid target offered as Xavi replacement but Barcelona not interested - Reports

Former Real Madrid target Massimiliano Allegri was reportedly offered to Barcelona to replace the outgoing Xavi.

The legendary Spaniard is leaving at the end of the season following a series of indifferent results, especially since the turn of the year. After a 4-1 humbling to Real Madrid in the Supercopa Espana final, the Blaugrana lost 4-2 in extra time at Athletic Bilbao to bow out of the Copa del Rey in the quarterfinal.

In their very next game, the reigning La Liga champions were humbled 5-3 at home by Villarreal, prompting Xavi to announce that he would vacate the hot seat this summer.

Barcelona have been scouting for options since then. Current Juventus boss Allegri - who was close to joining Los Blancos before Carlo Ancelotti's second stint commenced - was proposed to Barca, as per Santi Aouma (Footmercato via Barca Universal). However, the Blaugrana do not consider the Italian as a priority target.

Barca Universal reports that Hansi Flick - currently unemployed - and Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto de Zerbi appear to be their top targets. Germans Julian Nageslamn - in charge of Germany - and his compatriot Thomas Tuchel - who's leaving Bayern Munich at the end of the season - are the other options.

What's next for Real Madrid and Xavi's Barcelona?

Barcelona boss Xavi

Real Madrid and Barcelona are in the top-three in the Spanish top flight. While Carlo Ancelotti's side are five points clear at the top, with a game in hand over Xavi's Barca, who are third.

Both sides were knocked out of the Copa del Rey before the semifinals, but Madrid recovered to reach the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal. Meanwhile, Barca are coming off a 1-0 La Liga win at home to Mallorca at the weekend.

They next take on Napoli in their Round of 16 Champions League tie at home on Tuesday (March 12), having drawn 1-1 in the first leg in Italy three weeks ago. Meanwhile, Madrid are in league action at home to Celta Vigo on Sunday (March 11).