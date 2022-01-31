Frank Lampard wants PSG midfielder at Everton - Reports

Everton are reportedly considering re-signing PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye. The Senegal international spent three seasons on Merseyside with Everton before his move to the French capital in the summer of 2019.

According to The Mirror's David Maddock, new Everton boss Frank Lampard is keen to sign Gueye from PSG during the ongoing transfer window to bolster his squad.

The club is close to signing Manchester United's Donny van de Beek on loan till the end of the season. The Toffees now want to add to that by signing Gueye.

Idrissa Gueye joined Everton from Aston Villa in the summer of 2016 in a deal worth £7 million. The midfielder became a key player for the Merseyside club, impressing with his tenacity, work rate and physicality.

He made 108 appearances for Everton, and scored four goals across competitions. His impressive performances caught the attention of French giants PSG.

Gueye made a move to the Parc des Princes in the summer of 2019 in a deal worth £30 million. He became a first-team regular during his first two seasons with the club, but has been in and out of their starting line-up this season.

He has made 20 appearances and scored four goals across competitions for Mauricio Pochettino's team this season. Gueye has helped PSG win a Ligue 1 title, two Coupe de France titles and a Coupe de La Ligue title during his time with the club.

Despite being 32, Gueye's work rate and physicality could make him a huge asset for Everton. The Toffees are currently languishing in 16th place in the Premier League table.

The club parted ways with Rafael Benitez after their 2-1 defeat to Norwich City earlier this month. Everton have appointed former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard as their new manager on a two-and-a-half year deal.

Everton could turn to Dele Alli if they fail to sign Idrissa Gueye

Tottenham Hotspur vs Morecambe: The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Idrissa Gueye has been a key player for PSG in recent years. Mauricio Pochettino's side are looking to mount a serious challenge for the Champions League title this season.

They could be keen to retain their squad's strength in depth. For that reason, they might not entertain the prospect of selling the 32-year-old during the ongoing transfer window.

Furthermore, Gueye is reportedly earning £110,000-per-week in wages, something Everton could struggle to match. The Toffees could, therefore, cool their interest in Gueye, and turn to Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli.

Everton are considering a move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli before Monday’s deadline.The 25-year-old, who is under contract until 2024, has made 10 Premier League appearances this season for the club.🏻‍ 🔵Everton are considering a move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli before Monday’s deadline.📃The 25-year-old, who is under contract until 2024, has made 10 Premier League appearances this season for the club.👨🏻‍💻[@MaddockMirror]#THFC | #COYShttps://t.co/Kv5cOO9HsP

Alli was once considered one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League. The 25-year-old has suffered a massive fall from grace recently, and is currently on the fringes of Spurs' squad. He has made just ten Premier League appearances this season, scoring one goal.

According to The Sun, Frank Lampard is keen to sign Delle Alli on loan till the end of the season, and provide the midfielder the opportunity to rejuvenate his career at Goodison Park.

