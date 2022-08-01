Fulham make move for Chelsea defender - Reports

Fulham are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of Chelsea defender Malang Sarr ahead of the upcoming season.

Fulham, who secured promotion to the top flight after winning the EFL Championship last season with 90 points, are in the market for a centre-back. Earlier in June, the Cottagers released centre-backs Alfie Mawson and Michael Hector.

According to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, Fulham 'have offers on the table' for four central defenders this summer, including Chelsea's Sarr and West Ham United's Issa Diop. He also added that the club are inching closer to completing a deal for Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Sarr, who has three years left on his deal at Stamford Bridge, joined the Blues in the summer of 2020 on a free transfer. After being loaned out to Porto in the 2020-21 season, he made 22 appearances across competitions for Thomas Tuchel's team last campaign.

With Chelsea on the hunt for a first-team centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, the 23-year-old is expected to be offloaded before the end of August. Earlier last month, the club signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli in a deal worth around £34 million.

Meanwhile, Fulham have roped in midfielder Joao Palhinha from Sporting CP, playmaker Andreas Pereira from Manchester United, right-back Kevin Mbabu from VFL Wolfsburg and winger Manor Salomon on a one-year loan deal from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Cottagers will open their Premier League campaign at home against Liverpool on August 6, while the Blues face Everton away from home on the same day.

Chelsea eyeing move for Josko Gvardiol

Chelsea have identified RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol as their numero uno defensive target in the ongoing transfer window, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. However, Leipzig do not want to sell the player, which could complicate a move for Gvardiol.

Fofana, top target but Leicester want to keep him.



Pavard, backup option as reported days ago. Chelsea made a new attempt to sign Josko Gvardiol in a swap deal with Werner on loan, but RB Leipzig have still no intention to sell him. More possibilities will be discussed.Fofana, top target but Leicester want to keep him.Pavard, backup option as reported days ago. Chelsea made a new attempt to sign Josko Gvardiol in a swap deal with Werner on loan, but RB Leipzig have still no intention to sell him. More possibilities will be discussed. 🔵 #CFCFofana, top target but Leicester want to keep him.Pavard, backup option as reported days ago.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said that the west London outfit have their task cut out to land Gvardiol.

"Gvardiol is one of the top names on the list — Thomas Tuchel is in love with this player. Let me say that he's option number one in the list, but as of today, the situation on Leipzig's side is still the same — they have no intention at all to sell Gvardiol this summer. So, it’s going to be more than complicated."

Gvardiol, who has four years left on his deal at the Red Bull Arena, registered two goals and three assists in 46 appearances across competitions last season.

