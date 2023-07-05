Girona want to replace Barcelona target Oriol Romeu with player who Xavi refuses to count on: Reports 

Barcelona are reportedly planning to use Nico Gonzalez to get Oriol Romeu. The 21-year-old is not a part of Xavi's plans and could be used to get the manager's target.

As per El Nacional, Barcelona are working to get Xavi the players he needs, and Romeu is one of the main targets. The manager wants to get the 31-year-old LaMasia product as a replacement for the departed Sergio Busquets.

Girona are open to selling the midfielder and are looking at replacements. Gonzalez is not a part of Xavi's plans at Barcelona but is the top target for the Spanish side.

The 21-year-old was on loan at Valencia last season and was in impressive form. He scored one and assisted as many times in 26 games across competitions.

Xavi wants Barcelona to sign Sergio Busquets replacement

Xavi has told the Barcelona board that they need to sign a replacement for Sergio Busquets this summer. He has conveyed that his system needs a defensive midfielder and does not think that the club has a right player for the role.

Earlier this year, Xavi said that he needs a player who's complete and can sit back and defend like Busquets. He was quoted by SPORT as saying:

"Whoever is the most complete, whoever is the best pivot to replace Busquets. We depend on fair play and the economic situation. The profile must be a very decisive player, a player who is strong to win duels and is intelligent, technically sound. (That's) the natural replacement for Busi."

He added:

"Yes, there have been some. Samper, Oriol Romeu? Yaya Toure had to leave, a spectacular player. We've been lucky that Busquets has never been injured. Players eventually decide that they have to leave. Now it's time to find a replacement because we're not sure if we have one at home.

"We have to find that piece if we want to compete next year. It's fundamental. Busi has been vital this year, very important. We have to find a very important player. It is key to be able to compete next season."

N'Golo Kante and Ruben Neves were on the list, as per journalist Gerard Romero, but they have moved to Saudi Arabia. Sofyan Amrabat was also a target, but Barca have cooled their interest as per Daily Mail.

