How much will Kylian Mbappe earn at Real Madrid? Reports suggest PSG star taking 50% paycut to seal dream transfer

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe is reportedly set to take a 50% pay-cut when he moves to Real Madrid in the summer.

A long-time Los Blancos target, Mbappe is set to make his much-awaited move to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season, as reported by Managing Madrid (via Le Parisien).

The 25-year-old is the final six months of his deal at the Parc des Princes, having informed his club at the start of his season that he won't extend his stay beyond the summer.

Free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club ahead of a summer move, Mbappe is set to lose out financially. Madrid Zone has reported that the the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner's salary at Los Blancos would be half of what he's earning now with the Parisians, which is around €72 million gross annually (as per Capology).

It's pertinent to note that the striker himself or his entourage have neither denied or admitted the reports to be true. It means that the Mbappe-Madrid saga is set to continue for a while as the Frenchman takes his time to make a decision on his future.

How has Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe fared for PSG this season?

Kylian Mbappe has been linked with Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe is in the midst of another solid season at the Parc des Princes. Despite his uncertain future at PSG, the 25-year-old hasn't let that affect his on-field performances.

In 28 games across competitions - starting 27 - Mbappe has contributed a rich haul of 29 goals and seven assists. That includes a league-leading 20 goals in 19 outings in Ligue 1, where Luis Enrique's side lead the standings by 11 points over second-placed Nice.

The Real Madrid target has also bagged five goals and three assists in two Coupe de France games and another in the Trophee des Champions. However, the 2020 finalist has underwhelmed in the UEFA Champions League, striking thrice in six games, with PSG finishing behind group winners Borussia Dortmund.

