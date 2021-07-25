Inter Milan consider move for Real Madrid outcast - Reports

Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic. The Serbian spent the second half of last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen after falling down the pecking order at Real Madrid.

According to Tuttosport, Inter Milan are looking to sign a striker to provide backup for Belgian hitman Romelu Lukaku. Real Madrid are desperate to sell some of their fringe players this summer, and will therefore be willing to listen to offers for Luka Jovic, who is seemingly surplus to requirements.

The striker joined Real Madrid from Frankfurt in 2019 in a six-year deal worth €60 million. Jovic had scored 27 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions in the season prior to his move to the Spanish capital.

The 23-year-old was considered to be one of the biggest talents in European football. Jovic, though, struggles to cope with the pressure and demands that came with playing for Real Madrid.

He scored just two goals in 27 appearances in all competitions for the club in his debut season with Real Madrid. Despite being heavily linked with a move away from Los Blancos last summer, Jovic was determined to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu and fight for his place in the squad.

After making just five appearances in the first half of last season, Jovic joined Eintracht Frankfurt on a six-month loan deal in January in a bid to rejuvenate his career. He managed to score just four goals in 18 appearances before returning to Real Madrid this summer.

The Merengues are keen to cut their losses, so they will look to sell Jovic this summer. Serie A champions Inter Milan are keen to bolster their squad this summer and could look to sign Luka Jovic to bolster their attacking options.

Inter Milan could look to sign Real Madrid star Luka Jovic on loan this summer

Luka Jovic has struggled to get going at Real Madrid.

Inter Milan's dire financial situation and Luka Jovic's poor form over the last couple of seasons could result in the Italian giants looking to sign him on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Real Madrid will listen to offers from Luka Jovic this summer and Monaco could look to sign the Serbian striker. Niko Kovac knows the player well and is the coach of the Ligue 1 side. — RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 (@rumorstransfers) July 21, 2021

Real Madrid are keen to sell Luka Jovic permanently, but could be open to sending him out on loan if Inter Milan agree to pay his full wages.

