Inter Milan interested in signing Manchester United attacker - Reports

Serie A giants Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani. The 35-year-old is likely to leave as a free agent in the summer, with the striker unlikely to extend his stay at Old Trafford beyond this seaosn.

Cavani has attracted interest from many teams, including La Liga club Villarreal, Argentinian outfit Boca Juniors and Brazilian side Botafogo. Gazzetta dello Sport (via Inside Futbol) has reported that Inter Milan have joined the fray for the veteran striker's signature.

Nerazzurri manager Simone Inzaghi is looking to use Cavani in a way similar to Edin Dzeko.

Get Italian Football News @_GIFN



getfootballnewsitaly.com/2022/inter-int… Inter want an experienced striker in the summer, report @Gazzetta_it . Man United's Edinson Cavani, Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez and Napoli's Dries Mertens are the main options. Inter want an experienced striker in the summer, report @Gazzetta_it. Man United's Edinson Cavani, Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez and Napoli's Dries Mertens are the main options.getfootballnewsitaly.com/2022/inter-int…

The 35-year-old has an abundance of experience, having played for some of Europe's top clubs, including Manchester United, PSG and Napoli.

Cavani has found game time difficult to come by due to injury issues plaguing what looks to be his final season at Old Trafford. He has two goals and one assist in 17 appearances for the Red Devils this season. Cavani's goalscoring prowess is unquestionable, though, with the Uruguayan scoring 360 goals in 612 career appearances.

Inzaghi, meanwhile, has been having success with Dzeko, who boasts a similar profile to that of Cavani. The 36-year-old Bosnian striker has scored 12 goals in 26 Serie A games this season and is a key member of Inzaghi's side.

The Nerazzurri are locked in a fierce title race with rivals AC Milan and Napoli.

Manchester United's Edinson Cavani to give Simone Inzaghi more options in attack

Cavani could be shooting towards the San Siro.

Despite sporadically appearing for Manchester United this season, the talent former PSG striker Edinson Cavani possesses cannot be understated.

A goalscoring machine, he has evolved his game to stay relevant and has shown no sign of slowing down. Former United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised the veteran for his professionalism during his time in charge.

Uruguay Football ENG @UruguayFootENG Ole Solskjær has stated that Cavani has brought so much more than goals to the Man Utd:



"He has a winning mentality and an unmistakable attitude in everything he does...Edison is one of the last to leave the practice, and sets the tone for young people with his professionalism" Ole Solskjær has stated that Cavani has brought so much more than goals to the Man Utd: "He has a winning mentality and an unmistakable attitude in everything he does...Edison is one of the last to leave the practice, and sets the tone for young people with his professionalism" https://t.co/TAgk0rwsvu

The Norweigan manager said that Cavani was a huge influence on the younger players in the Manchester United squad. Solskjaer added Cavani also helps with motivating the squad.

These credentials could be of huge benefit to Inzaghi who is building a side at Inter that showed grit and determination. That was most recently evident in their 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League second leg, despite losing 2-1 on aggregate.

Moreover, Cavani knows the Italian league from his time destroying defences at Napoli, where he became one of Serie A's top strikers. If Inter Milan do sign Cavani that could prove to be a shrewd piece of business for the San Siro outfit.

Edited by Bhargav