"It will be a permanent deal" - Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea attacker's imminent exit

RB Leipzig are reportedly set to sign out-of-favour Chelsea striker Timo Werner on a permanent deal in the ongoing transfer window.

Werner, who has three years left in his current deal at Stamford Bridge, has failed to live up to expectations since his arrival in London two years ago. He joined the Blues from RB Leipzig for £47.5 million after registering a whopping 47 goal contributions in the 2019-20 season.

However, in the last two seasons, the 26-year-old has contributed just 23 goals and 21 assists in 89 appearances across competitions for the west London outfit. The German has often been utilised as an impact substitute or an inside forward instead of a first-choice striker.

According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Leipzig are close to completing a permanent deal for their former player. He wrote:

"Leipzig are set to sign Timo Werner from Chelsea, here we go! Been told it will be a permanent deal and NOT loan. Werner will leave Chelsea. First call @Plettigoal today, now final details being discussed - it’s done; personal terms are agreed since 1 month."

Werner, who spent four years at Leipzig between 2016 and 2020, is the club's record goal-scorer with 93 goals in 158 games.

Meanwhile, the Blues have added Raheem Sterling to their offensive ranks this summer. Kai Havertz and Armando Broja are expected to shoulder the responsibility of leading the line for the team, with Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech providing support.

Earlier, the Thomas Tuchel-managed side opened their 2022-23 Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday (August 6). Jorginho's winner from the spot on the stroke of half-time was the difference between the two teams.

Chelsea transfer target Wesley Fofana opens up about his future

Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana has said that the Foxes are a family to him amid speculations of a permanent move to Chelsea this summer. Speaking to The Telegraph, the 21-year-old centre-back said:

"Leicester is a family, and I have felt that from the first day. I have always felt like a native of Leicester. It's a big club and an institution, but everyone has time for each other and understands."

He continued:

"It's a big season for me and for Leicester. Here are already some great strikers in the Premier League and even more for this season after the transfer window. That excites me, and I'm ready for them."

According to Fabrizio Romano, Leicester have turned down two offers from Chelsea for Fofana – an initial bid of £60 million and an improved bid of £70 million. The Blues are expected to return with another offer before the transfer window closes.

