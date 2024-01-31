Jose Mourinho eyeing sensational return to former club after AS Roma sacking: Reports 

Jose Mourinho has reportedly made it his mission to rejoin Manchester United. The Portuguese manager is without a club after AS Roma sacked him earlier this month.

In an exclusive report by Mike Keegan on Daily Mail, a friend of Mourinho has revealed that the manager is eyeing a return to Old Trafford. The journalist added that Mourinho's ambition is clear:

"His ambition is to return to United. He feels like he has unfinished business there after how it ended last time, and he had made it his mission to go back."

Mourinho was appointed the manager by the Red Devils in July 2016 but was sacked in December 2018. He managed the club for 144 games and won the UEFA Europa League.

Jose Mourinho considers finishing second with Manchester United one of his best achievements

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United finished 19 points behind Manchester City in the 2017-18 Premier League, with the Cityzens finishing with 100 points.

He said that it was one of the best achievements in his career even though he won the league title in England with Chelsea thrice. On BeIN SPORTS, Mourinho said that there were a lot of things going on in the background:

"If I tell you, for example, that I consider one of the best jobs of my career was to finish second with Man United in the Premier League, you will say, 'this guy is crazy.

"He won 25 titles, and he is saying that a second position was one of his best achievements?' I keep saying this because people don't know what is going on behind the scenes. And sometimes we, in this side of the cameras, analyse things with a different perspective."

About his time at Manchester United, Mourinho said on John Obi Mikel's podcast last month:

"I don't have regrets, Man United fans know I gave everything, and I love the club. I went there once with Sky. I was in the box, and the whole stadium turned to me, applauding and singing for me."

Erik ten Hag's future at Old Trafford is in the balance following the 25% minority takeover by INEOS. Daily Mail report claims that the Dutchman could be sacked, and Jose Mourinho is gearing up for a return.