Jose Mourinho wants another Manchester United star at AS Roma - Reports

Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho looks set to reunite with Eric Bailly, according to The Mirror. The current AS Roma manager has been linked with a move for the Ivorian defender, who was Mourinho's first signing at Old Trafford six years ago

Mourinho is now looking to strengthen his Europa Conference League-winning Roma team this summer. The former Villarreal defender is believed to be one of his targets and could follow Nemanja Matic in reuniting with the Portuguese manager.

At 28, Bailey should be at the peak of his powers. However, injuries and inconsistent form have meant he has been unable to realise his optimum potential. Following the arrival of Lisandro Martinez, United could be open to selling the Ivorian for around £10 million.

If Bailey makes the move, he'll hope to rejuvenate his career in Italy under his former manager. Roma will hope to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season and are looking to strengthen their squad. Clearly, this could be a transfer that works for all parties involved.

Manchester United remain interested in Ajax attacker Antony

Many players deemed surplus to requirements have made their exit from Old Trafford this summer. However, United have actively sought out new players and have made three recent signings.

While the Frenkie de Jong saga continues, United saw their €60 million bid to sign Antony get rejected by Ajax. The Dutch giants are frustrated about having losing many key players in the same transfer window and don't intend to sell Antony.

Goal says Ajax are holding on for €80 million. Having sold Lisandro Martinez, Sebastien Haller and Ryan Gravenbirch this summer, the Eredivisie giants are not too keen in making another sale. However, if Manchester United can match their asking price, Antony could end up at Old Trafford.

