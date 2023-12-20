Jose Mourinho wants Roma to sign Chelsea outcast in January - Reports

AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly planning to raid his former club Chelsea for their wantaway defender Trevor Chalobah.

Considering long-term injuries to Chris Smalling and Marash Kumbulla, the Giallorossi are light at the back. As per Sky Sport Italia (via Football Italia), Mourinho wants to bring in Chalobah on loan in January to bolter his options.

Chalobah, 24, has four goals and an assist in 63 games across competitions, including 33 appearances last season. But the Englishman hasn't appeared yet this season due to a thigh injury but is expected to return soon.

The Blues can only loan out one player when the transfer window reopens in January, so it remains to be seen if Chalobah is that player. Mourinho's team are eighth in the Serie A standings with 25 points from 16 games, 16 behind leaders Inter Milan.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino's Blues have also had a difficult season despite splurging nearly £450 million to construct a youthful roster. They're are tenth in the Premier League after 17 games, 17 points behind leaders Arsenal.

However, the Blues are through to the EFL Cup semifinals after beating Newcastle United on penalties on Tuesday (December 19), with Mykhailo Mudryk bagging a 92nd-minute equaliser.

How did Jose Mourinho fare at Chelsea?

Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho is one of Chelsea's most successful managers, especially in the Premier League era, winning three of their five titles.

The 'Special One' first arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2004 after leading unfancied Porto to the UEFA Champions League title. A final defeat in the Taca de Portugal final denied them a continental treble.

Mourinho arrived at Chelsea and immediately kickstarted a new era at the club, winning successive Premier League titles before facing the sack midway through the 2007-08.

The Portuguese returned for a second stint in 2013 after leading Inter Milan to a continental treble in 2009-10 followed by a three-season stint with Real Madrid. Mourinho delivered another Premier League title before leaving for a second time in December 2015, months after signing a four-year deal.

Overall, the Portuguese managed the Blues in 320 games across competitions, winning 204 times, including nine titles.