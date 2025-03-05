Joshua Kimmich's stance on potential move to Arsenal amid interest from PL club comes to light: Reports

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has reportedly turned down an Arsenal move amid interest from Premier League leaders Liverpool. Kimmich has been at the Allianz Arena since the summer of 2015.

Ad

In a successful decade-long stint with the Bavarian giants, the 30-year-old has made 426 appearances across competitions, contributing 43 goals and 114 assists. That includes a goal and 10 assists in 36 games across competitions this season under new boss Vincent Kompany.

However, with Kimmich's current deal running out in the summer, there are reports of interest in his services, including the Gunners. The German, though, as reported by The Daily Mail, isn't keen to move to the Emirates. The publication reports that Bayern have offered him an extension, but Kimmich has seemingly not responded yet.

Ad

Trending

As per BILD (via Daily Mail), apart from the Reds, Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in his services. But Kimmich is likelier to stay on at the Allianz Arena rather than move to north London.

Having won 20 trophies in Bavaria, the former RB Leipzig man is set to end the season with silverware, as Bayern are eight points clear atop the Bundesliga with 10 games to go. The Bavarians play reigning Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 next week, with Xabi Alonso's side beating Bayern earlier this season in the DFB-Pokal.

Ad

As for the Gunners, they are second in the Premier League but trail runaway leaders Liverpool by 13 points, having played a game more.

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are in the midst of a decent season. As mentioned above, they are the nearest challengers to leaders Liverpool but have a lot of catching-up to do as they seek to end a 21-year league title drought.

Ad

In the UEFA Champions League, Mikel Arteta's side have one foot in the quarter-final after thrashing Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven 7-1 away in midweek in the Round of 16 first leg.

They next travel to Manchester United on Sunday (March 9) before welcoming PSV at the Emirates four days later. The Gunners are out of both domestic cups, though.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback