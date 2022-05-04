Journalist Hadrien Grenier claims PSG midfielder could leave club, with Tottenham being 'particularly attentive'

Leandro Paredes could leave PSG this season. The Argentine midfielder has reportedly attracted attention from Tottenham Hotspur.

According to journalist Hadrien Grenier, many clubs are interested in signing Paredes, including Premier League giants Tottenham. The north London club are keen to continue their progress under Antonio Conte by making some astute signings this summer.

Under Conte, Spurs have now climbed up to fifth place, only two points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, with four games left to play this season. The club will look to build on the progress under Conte by backing him in the transfer market. Reports suggest he is keen to bolster his midfield.

"Leandro Paredes could leave PSG this summer. Many clubs are interested in him, Tottenham is particularly attentive to his situation. Nothing advanced yet," said Grenier on Twitter.

Paredes joined PSG from Zenit St. Petersburg for €40 million in January 2019. He has had to make do with a bit-part role under Mauricio Pochettino this season, making just 22 appearances across competitions.

The Argentine could leave the Ligue 1 giants for more game time, with his contract expiring next summer. Spurs could look to take advantage of his contract situation and sign him for a bargain price this summer.

PSG could sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to replace Tottenham target Paredes

PSG will be keen to sign an upgrade on Leandro Paredes if the Argentine leaves the club. According to Il Messaggero, the French giants are considering a move for Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Serb has been one of the most sought-after midfielders in European football in recent years and has often been linked with a move to Manchester United. Reports suggest the Red Devils could reignite their interest in the 27-year-old but are likely to face stiff competition from PSG.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Sergej Milinković-Savić’s agent (Mateja Kezman): “Sergej has no shortage of offers for the summer. At the moment we are dealing with Manchester United and PSG. He is focused on the end of the season with Lazio, but Sergej wants to go to Manchester [United].” [ @Foot01_com Sergej Milinković-Savić’s agent (Mateja Kezman): “Sergej has no shortage of offers for the summer. At the moment we are dealing with Manchester United and PSG. He is focused on the end of the season with Lazio, but Sergej wants to go to Manchester [United].” [@Foot01_com] https://t.co/Z6AYe2NJry

Milinkovic-Savic has enjoyed a magnificent 2021-22 campaign, scoring ten goals and providing 11 assists in 34 Serie A appearances. PSG and United could offer €60 million for the midfielder, but Lazio could ask for €70 million.

