Journalist reveals massive fee PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe could pocket if he joins Real Madrid for free in 2024 - Reports

CBS journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed the signing-on fee Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe would receive if he joins Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer.

The 24-year-old forward has been frozen out of the Paris Saint-Germain first team. This comes after he sent a letter to the club that he won't extend his contract at the Parc des Princes beyond 2024.

That seemingly enraged the club hierarchy, who want to sell off their prized asset this summer rather than lose him for free in a year's time. Subsequently, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner was kept out of the PSG squad that made a pre-season tour of Japan.

In his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack column, Jacobs wrote that PSG reckon the Frenchman stands to pocket €160 million if he joins Real Madrid for free in 2024. Interestingly, that's also the amount below which the Parisians are unlikely to sell Mbappe to Real Madrid.

"PSG won’t sell Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid this summer for significantly under €160m. That’s the amount the club believe Mbappe will pocket as a signing-on fee if he joins Real on a free transfer next summer," wrote Jacobs.

As per Jacobs, the Parisians are 'convinced' that Mbappe has a 'secret' deal with Real Madrid. The believe this is why he won't sit for contract extension talks, even for a new deal that would allow the player to leave for free in 2024.

"PSG are convinced a secret pre-deal is in place, which is why they believe Mbappe won’t engage in any contract extension talks. PSG have tried to offer a new deal with a specific clause still allowing him to leave next summer," continued Jacobs.

Mbappe has maintained that he wants to stay put in Paris to see out his current contract. However, he hasn't been integrated by new boss Luis Enrique into the main squad as the all-time PSG top scorer stares at an uncertain future in the French capital.

How did Kylian Mbappe fare for PSG last season?

Kylian Mbappe enjoyed another successful season at the Parc des Princes in 2022-23.

The Frenchman bagged 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 games across competitions as PSG won a record 11th Ligue 1 title, their ninth in 11 years. With 29 league goals, Mbappe bagged a record fifth-straight Ligue 1 Golden Boot award.

By scoring his 201st goal in the Parisians' 4-2 Ligue 1 win over Nice, the Frenchman became the club's all-time top scorer, going past Edinson Cavani. Overall, the 24-year-old has 212 goals for the club in 260 appearances across competitions.