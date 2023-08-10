Jurgen Klopp considering future at Liverpool, could quit at end of the season - Reports

According to Football Transfers, Jurgen Klopp is considering quitting Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 season. That's because the German manager is unhappy with the lack of investment from the club owners in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Klopp took charge of the Reds in 2015, and his current contract will run out at the end of the 2025-26 season. The German has been one of the main reasons behind the club's recent success.

However, the Reds missed out on several top transfer targets this summer. They pulled out of the race to sign Jude Bellingham, who moved to Real Madrid. The Merseysiders, though, have signed Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister and are also in talks to sign Southampton's Romeo Lavia.

Jurgen Klopp has won the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League for the Reds, among others. The Reds, though, missed out on a top-four finish last season and won't be playing in the UEFA Champions League this campaign. Hence, Klopp was keen to bolster the team's ranks this season, which didn't quite go according to his plans.

He has reportedly told his inner circle about considering quitting the Merseyside club next summer. Many consider the German manager as the key reason behind the Reds' success over the last few years, so his departure could create a big void that could be difficult to fill.

What Dominik Szoboszlai has said about Jurgen Klopp's captaincy decisions at Liverpool

Liverpool needed a new captain after long-standing skipper Jordan Henderson's departure to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq this summer. Jurgen Klopp has appointed Virgil van Dijk as the captain and Trent Alexander-Arnold as the vice-captain.

Summer signing Dominik Szoboszlai, who arrived for €70 million from RB Leipzig, spoke about Jurgen Klopp's decision to choose the duo. The Hungary captain said (via the Reds' website):

“The coach knows they are a leader, and that’s why Virg got the captaincy and Trent got the vice-captaincy. They are ready for it. Trent is 24 but (has) a lot of experience in the Premier League, won everything with this club, born in Liverpool. It’s also a proud moment for both of them."

The Merseysiders need proper leadership this season as they look to return to the top four after below-expectation performances last season. Fans will keep an eye on whether the duo can help them achieve that.