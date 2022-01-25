Juventus agree deal worth up to €75 million for 21-year-old Arsenal target - Reports

Juventus have reportedly reached an agreement with Serie A rivals Fiorentina to sign Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic in a deal worth up to €75 million, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web.

Vlahovic has been the subject of significant interest after he rejected a contract extension offer from Fiorentina. La Viola have been tipped to sell the Serbia international, who has a contract with the club until 2023, this month.

Arsenal have been credited with an interest in signing the 21-year-old during the ongoing transfer window. However, the Gunners have received a major blow in their efforts to sign Vlahovic.

According to the aforementioned source, Juventus have struck a deal with Fiorentina over the transfer of the striker. The Bianconeri have agreed to pay their league rivals an initial fee of €70 million, and another €5 million in add-ons.

More: Agreement in place between Juventus and Fiorentina for Dusan Vlahović. Details and terms of payment sorted out.Final stages on contract now discussed between Vlahović, his agent and Juventus board. Work in progress.More: youtu.be/OKDorl0Si-w Agreement in place between Juventus and Fiorentina for Dusan Vlahović. Details and terms of payment sorted out. ⚪️⚫️ #VlahovicFinal stages on contract now discussed between Vlahović, his agent and Juventus board. Work in progress. 🇷🇸 #Juve📲 More: youtu.be/OKDorl0Si-w https://t.co/UzAZG96AKf

Fiorentina have reportedly given Massimiliano Allegri's side the green light to finalise personal terms with Vlahovic. The Serbian's potential move to Juventus is moving quickly, as per the report.

Vlahovic has been tipped to put pen to paper on a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Old Lady. The agreement will also reportedly include an option to extend the contract by another year.

The 21-year-old is set to earn €7million a year at Juventus. if the report is to be believed. Vlahovic could soon be in line to undergo a medical ahead of sealing a January move to Allegri's side.

Juventus and Fiorentina reaching an agreement over Vlahovic's transfer comes as a huge blow to Arsenal. The Gunners were hopeful of acquiring his services from La Viola this month.

Vlahovic joined Fiorentina from Serbian club Partizan Belgrade in the summer of 2018. He has scored 49 goals and provided eight assists from 108 appearances across competitions for the Italian club.

Arsenal have alternatives for Juventus-bound Dusan Vlahovic

The Gunners could be forced to look elsewhere after the Bianconeri reportedly struck a deal with Fiorentina for Dusan Vlahovic. Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak is said to be under consideration by Mikel Arteta's side.

Isak has an €89 million release clause in his contract with the La Liga outfit, according to reports. That could make him an easy but expensive target for the north London giants.

The Premier League club have also been credited with an interest in Everton's 24-year-old frontman Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The Englishman is reportedly considering his future at Goodison Park.

