Juventus contact agent of Manchester United attacker - Reports

Juventus have reportedly contacted the agent of Manchester United striker Anthony Martial. The Italian club are keen to sign a top-quality striker during the ongoing transfer window.

According to GOAL, Juventus made contact with the French striker's representatives regarding the player's potential move to Turin this month. Martial has made no secret of his desire to leave Old Trafford, following a lack of game time in recent weeks.

The 26-year-old striker joined United from Monaco in the summer of 2015 in a deal worth £36 million. He quickly became a key player in their starting XI. Martial enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2019-20, scoring 23 goals in 48 appearances across competitions. The Frenchman, though, netted just seven times in 36 appearances in all competitions last season.

The arrival of Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo in the last two years resulted in the French striker drop down the pecking order at United. He has made just seven Premier League appearances this season, scoring one goal. Martial's agent Philippe Lamboley informed Sky Sports News of the 26-year-old's desire to leave United during the ongoing transfer window.

Juventus are eager to sign a top-quality forward to replace Federico Chiesa, who is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury. The Bianconeri could, therefore, look to sign United outcast Martial.

However, the Italian club could face stiff competition from Sevilla for the Frenchman's services. According to Sky Sports News, Julen Lopetigui's side attempted to sign Martial on loan for the rest of the season, and were willing to pay half the striker's wages. United rejected that offer, but reports suggest Sevilla could continue their pursuit of Martial. Barcelona are also in the fray for the Frenchman.

However, United are looking for a club that is willing to pay the entirety of Martial's wages, and also a loan fee in the region of £6 million. That could dissuade potential suitors.

Juventus could sign Dusan Vlahovic instead of Manchester United's Anthony Martial

According to Italian journalist Giacomo Scutiero, Juventus are ahead of Arsenal in the race to sign Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina. The Italian giants could, therefore, drop their interest in United forward Martial, and focus their efforts on signing Vlahovic.

Vlahovic has become one of the brightest young prospects in Europe in the last two seasons. He has scored 20 goals in 23 appearances across competitions for Fiorentina this campaign. Juventus have reportedly stolen a march on their rivals by agreeing personal terms with Vlahovic.

The 21-year-old's contract with Fiorentina is set to expire in the summer of 2023. That could force the Serie A side to sell the striker during the ongoing transfer window rather than risk losing him for a bargain price this summer.

Vlahovic has thus far not shown any inclination in signing a contract extension with Fiorentina. That's because he's keen to make a move to one of Europe's top clubs. As of now, the Bianconeri appear to be the frontrunners to land Vlahovic, but Arsenal have also been strongly linked with the young Serbian striker.

