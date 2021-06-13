Juventus to offer Cristiano Ronaldo as part of swap deal to Manchester United - Reports

Juventus are keen to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba this summer. The Bianconeri could offer Cristiano Ronaldo or Paulo Dybala as part of a swap deal to the Red Devils in exchange for the French midfielder.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus are strapped for cash due to their current financial situation. So they could look to offer a player swap deal to Manchester United to secure the signature of Paul Pogba.

New Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is reportedly keen to bring Paul Pogba back to Turin this summer. The Frenchman flourished under the management of Massimiliano Allegri during their time together at Juventus.

The club won two Serie A titles, two Coppa Italias and reached the Champions League final before Pogba left Juventus to join Manchester United in the summer of 2016.

Paul Pogba has come under heavy criticism during his five seasons at Manchester United. The French midfielder's inconsistent performances and off-field antics have often made him the scapegoat at Old Trafford.

Pogba has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid and Juventus in recent years. The 27-year-old has just one year remaining on his current contract with Manchester United. So the club could sell him this summer unless he signs a contract extension in the coming months.

Juventus have made no secret of their interest in Paul Pogba and are reportedly willing to offer either Cristiano Ronaldo or Paulo Dybala to Manchester United to land the Frenchman.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been Juventus' talisman since joining the club in 2018. But the Portuguese star's €30 million-a-year salary is proving to be a massive financial burden on the Italian giants.

The Bianconeri are therefore open to the idea of selling Cristiano Ronaldo to his former club despite the five-time Ballon d'Or winner having a year left on his contract with Juventus.

The possibility of getting Paulo Dybala in exchange for Paul Pogba could prove to be an enticing one for Manchester United. The Red Devils, who have had a long-standing interest in the Argentine, could be in the market for a left-footed player, as Juan Mata is set to leave the club at the end of the month.

🥉| Juventus are looking to move for Paul Pogba with Cristiano Ronaldo or Paulo Dybala available as part of a potential swap deal with Manchester United. #MUFC



(Tuttosport) pic.twitter.com/pnotufKmmD — United Magazine (@utdMagazine) June 12, 2021

Manchester United are unlikely to get Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus in exchange for Paul Pogba

Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Cristiano Ronaldo on numerous occasions over the years. But they are unlikely to accept an offer from Juventus that would see them get him in exchange for Paul Pogba.

Paul Pogba’s Manchester United contract is due to expire in June 2022 and Juventus and PSG target confirms he has ‘not yet’ received a proposal to extend https://t.co/1A7ah8PZm9 #MUFC #PSG #Juventus pic.twitter.com/VxNLZIOUsU — footballitalia (@footballitalia) June 10, 2021

The club's decision to offer Edinson Cavani a contract extension towards the end of the season has diminished Manchester United's need to sign a forward like Cristiano Ronaldo. United would rather focus their efforts on signing the younger Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

