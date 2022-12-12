Juventus are eyeing a move for Chelsea star Mason Mount, as the player's contract talks with the Blues have stalled.

Mount's contract with the Premier League side runs till 2024. The 23-year-old has been locked in negotiations for a new deal for some time now, but there hasn't been a breakthrough yet.

If Chelsea are unable to renew his terms, they could be forced to sell Mount, and Juventus have already made their interest known. The Bianconeri are looking to bolster their squad, as their form hasn't improved in the new season under Massimiliano Allegri.

The Italian returned to the side in August last year but could only manage a fourth-place finish in Serie A last season. This season, the Bianconeri's form continues to be erratic, sitting in third place with 31 points from 15 games, ten behind leaders Napoli.

That has prompted the record Serie A winner to contemplate another squad overhaul. Italian news outlet Calciomercato has reported that Mount is on their radar right now. However, the club needs funds for that, as Juventus are going through a financial crisis, having reported losses for a fifth straight year.

They intend to sell three of their players first before going for Mount — Leandro Paredes, Weston McKennie and Adrien Rabiot. Paredes only arrived from PSG in the summer on loan but has found life difficult in Turin. It's said that Juventus may not extend his stay, while McKennie is also on their transfer list and has a £25 million price tag.

As for Rabiot, the Frenchman made clear his desire to play in the Premier League. With his contract exprising in the summer, there are doubts whether Juventus would offer him a new deal, especially in light of a potential move for Mount.

Juventus showing signs of improvements

Juventus might be trailing leaders Napoli in Serie A and got eliminated in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, but all's not lost yet.

The Bianconeri won their last six league games before heading into the mid-season 2022 FIFA World Cup break, keeping a clean sheet in all of them. That's their best defensive run since December 2018.

It's a massive upturn in form after they won only thrice from their opening nine games. Allegri will be keen to build on that momentum in the second half of their campaign as Juventus look to win their first Scudetto in three years.

