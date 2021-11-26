Juventus prepare €60-million bid to sign Barcelona superstar as replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports

Juventus reportedly view Barcelona forward Memphis Depay as the ideal replacement for Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo left Juventus to join Manchester United this summer. The Italian giants failed to sign an adequate replacement for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

According to El Nacional, Juventus are interested in signing Memphis Depay. The Dutch forward has been one of the shinning lights for Barcelona this season. Barcelona are reportedly open to the prospect of selling Depay due to their dire financial situation.

Depay joined Barcelona as a free agent this summer after the expiration of his contract with French club Lyon. The 27-year-old signed a two-year deal with the Blaugrana.

He was heavily courted by Barcelona and Juventus, but opted to sign for the Spanish club. That's because it was his dream to play at the Camp Nou. The Dutch forward has enjoyed an impressive start to life in Barcelona, scoring seven goals in 13 La Liga appearances.

Barcelona are currently suffering an injury crisis in attack. Teenage sensation Ansu Fati and Danish striker Martin Braithwaite have have been ruled out due to injury. Former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero's heart issues mean he might contemplate retirement from the game.

Considering the same, Barcelona will be desperate to keep hold of Memphis Depay. However, the Spanish club are reeling with debts totalling up to €1.35 billion. So they could sell some of their prized assets during the next few transfer windows to raise capital.

Juventus, meanwhile, have endured a dismal start to their 2021-22 campaign. Allegri's side are currently in eighth place in the Serie A table. The club parted ways with talismanic forward Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. That has helped them get rid of the Portuguese star's massive €29 million-per-year wage bill.

However, Juventus have failed to sign a replacement for Ronaldo, and have struggled in front of goal this season. The Bianconeri have scored just 18 goals in 13 league games this season.

Juventus are on the lookout for a top-quality striker in January or next summer to bolster their attack. The Italian giants will need to match Barcelona's €60 million valuation of Depay if they are to sign the forward, though.

Barcelona have lacked a goal threat this season. The Spanish giants parted ways with Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann this summer to reduce their wage bill, but failed to sign replacements for the duo.

Memphis Depay has been Barcelona's biggest goal threat this season. The Dutchman has been lauded for his impressive performances, but has been criticised for his lack of efficiency in front of goal. He did score the first goal of the Xavi era, though.

New Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is believed to be a massive fan of Depay, and will, therefore, be keen to keep hold of the former Manchester United star.

Xavi will look to keep his star players and sign a forward and a box-to-box midfielder in January to boost Barcelona chances of salvaging their season.

