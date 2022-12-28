Juventus ready to sell Chelsea and Arsenal target in January - Reports

Juventus are reportedly ready to sell Chelsea and Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Vlahovic, 22, has established himself as one of the best strikers in Serie A in the last two seasons. After netting 49 times in 108 games for Fiorentina, he sealed a transfer to Juventus for £66 million in January this year.

However, the 19-cap Serbia international has been reported to depart the Allianz Stadium following the Bianconeri's struggles this season.

According to TUTTOmercatoWEB, Juventus are prepared to offload Vlahovic for around £80 million in January 2023. The club are also willing to listen to offers for their star midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Earlier this month, CBS journalist Ben Jacobs shed light on Vlahovic's situation in Turin amid transfer speculations linking him with a move to Chelsea and Arsenal. He told Give Me Sport:

"We know that Vlahovic has been on Arsenal's radar because they quite bullishly, in January, tried to sign him. It's not thought that Vlahovic is particularly happy under Max Allegri. And because of that, he is open to a move and Juventus are, at the same time, quite prepared to entertain offers and see what happens."

Claiming Chelsea to be the frontrunners for Vlahovic, Jacobs continued:

"Chelsea, from a Premier League point of view, are making the inquiries at this point, and we know that they need a striker as well. But I think everybody needs to understand, is January possible, first and foremost, and if it isn't, what is required to persuade him?"

The Blues are set to dip into the winter transfer market for a first-team striker after Armando Broja ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament earlier this month. Arsenal are also interested in bolstering their offensive ranks following Gabriel Jesus' recent long-term knee injury.

Vlahovic has scored 16 goals and contributed four assists in 36 games across competitions for Massimiliano Allegri's side.

Chelsea new signing David Datro Fofana opens up on advice from Kolo Toure

Chelsea are set to rope in David Datro Fofana from Molde for around £11 million in the upcoming winter transfer window. Speaking to Nettavisen, Fofana said that Arsenal legend Kolo Toure has been in touch with him ahead of his move.

He said:

"I talk to him a lot. He is like an uncle to me. He said I had to work really hard and that I can become one of the best strikers in the country. That I don't have to lower my level and train really hard. He knows that I have everything, but that I have to keep working."

Fofana, 20, has shot to prominence with his fine outings for Molde this season. He has registered 24 goals and ten assists in 65 games across competitions for the Eliteserien outfit.

