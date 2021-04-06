Juventus could sell Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the standout performer at Juventus since his arrival three summers ago. But the Portuguese could be on his way out of Turin unless the Bianconeri turn their season around.

According to Express via Daily Mail, the former Real Madrid player's association with the Serie A giants could end if they fail to secure Champions League football next season. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s red hot form this season, Juventus are fourth in the league table, tied on points with fifth-placed Napoli.

The Portuguese made the move from the Santiago Bernabeu to Turin in 2018, eager to test his mettle in Italy and help the Bianconeri win the UEFA Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo has fared very well since his move, yet Juventus’ failure to progress beyond the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League has been a cause of tremendous frustration for the player. To exacerbate matters, the Old Lady are now in danger of missing the Champions League next season. They are struggling to stay in the top four of the Serie A table, and that could be the final straw to break the camel’s back.

Juventus are 12 points adrift of Serie A leaders Inter Milan, and if they end the season out of the top four, they will have to make some tough decisions in the summer, including putting Cristiano Ronaldo up for sale.

The Portuguese might be unwilling to endure a season without the Champions League as he enters the fag end of his career. The club will also be eager to remove the player’s astronomical wages from their ledger to balance their finances.

Cristiano Ronaldo & Juventus exit Champions League at round of 16 stage for 2nd season in a row.#UCL pic.twitter.com/LbFmOu59mo — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 10, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo may not be the only player to face the axe if Juventus end up playing in the Europa League next season.

The Bianconeri may also consider letting Aaron Ramsey, Matthijs de Ligt and Adrien Rabiot leave. Alvaro Morata’s loan deal might not be renewed, while Paulo Dybala’s future is already hanging on the balance after flouting COVID-19 protocols.

Offloading Cristiano Ronaldo may not be easy for Juventus

Selling Cristiano Ronaldo might be easier said than done for Juventus because few clubs in the world would be able to pay the player’s current wages. Manchester United have been linked with a return for their prodigal son, but he is no longer an option for the Red Devils at the moment.

💯 Cristiano Ronaldo is 5 goals away from reaching 100 goals for Juventus.



This would make him the only active player to have 100+ goals with 3 different clubs in 3 different leagues.



Note he already has 100 goals with Portugal National team.🐐! pic.twitter.com/XGWLNh0fuR — CristianoXtra™ (@RonaldoZone_) April 1, 2021

Real Madrid are currently pursuing Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, so a return to the Santiago Bernabeu also looks unlikely in the summer for the Portuguese.