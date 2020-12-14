Juventus star wanted by Manchester City – Reports

Juventus star Leonardo Bonucci is wanted by Manchester City, according to reports. City are eager to strengthen their defence, which continues to be the Achilles’ heel of Pep Guardiola’s team.

Manchester City surrendered their Premier League title to Liverpool in unceremonious fashion last season, finishing a staggering 18 points behind the eventual champions. Manchester City also lost nine of their 38 games in 2019-20, the most defeats they endured in a league season since Guardiola took over the reins of the club ahead of the 2016-17 campaign.

It was clear that Manchester City needed to revamp their defence. Guardiola responded by bringing in Nathan Ake from Bournemouth and Ruben Dias from Benfica this summer.

The Portuguese has looked a stellar addition to the Manchester City squad and has already appeared 11 times in all competitions for his new club this season. Guardiola also has the likes of John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Eric Garcia in their ranks but is not confident about his backline yet.

After letting Nicolas Otamendi leave in the summer, the City manager is eager to inject experience in his relatively young backline. In this regard. Guardiola reportedly has his eyes on Juventus man Bonucci.

Manchester City target Leonardo Bonucci may not leave Juventus

Bonucci has been rock solid in Turin in recent years and has forged a stellar partnership with Giorgio Chiellini at the heart of the Juventus backline. He continues to an integral part of Andrea Pirlo’s plans, so prising him away will be anything but a straightforward proposition.

Manchester City are looking for a defensive leader who could help them mount a title challenge, but their pursuit of the Juventus defender might end in disappointment. That is because the Old Lady already have plans in place for the Italian. With Chiellini nearing the final chapter of his illustrious career, Bonucci’s stature in Turin is bound to increase.

When Chiellini does hang up his boots, it will make Bonucci one of the most experienced players at Juventus. The Serie A side are determined to hold on to their man and ensure that he stays put in Turin at the moment. As such, Juventus will not entertain any offers for the defender either in January or next summer.

In other words, it means that Guardiola’s attempts to lure the Juventus man might not have a fruitful conclusion, and the City manager might be forced to turn his attention to alternate targets.