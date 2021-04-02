Juventus unlikely to renew Alvaro Morata's contract at the end of the season - Reports

As per Tuttosport (reported by Il Bianconero), Juventus are unlikely to renew Alvaro Morata's contract at the end of the season.

The Italian giants secured a loan move for Morata this summer for the second time in his career as the Spanish international moved from Atletico Madrid to pave the way for Luis Suarez. The Bianconeri have signed the Spaniard on a one-year loan deal worth €10 million, with the option of purchasing the striker on a permanent deal for 45 million this summer.

Juventus are unlikely to purchase Alvaro Morata permanently. But there is a clause in his contract that would allow the Bianconeri to extend the striker's loan stint for one more year, for an additional €10 million.

Meanwhile, Juventus have been linked with a move for a new striker in the summer, with the Bianconeri reportedly interested in Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland. Juventus could also bring back Moise Kean and make a move for Sergio Aguero, who is set to leave Manchester City at the end of the season.

Alvaro Morata has formed a productive partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo this season and has been a key player for Andrea Pirlo's team.

The Spaniard has scored 16 goals and made 11 assists in 34 appearances for the Old Lady this season. His future at the club could depend on how he performs over the remainder of the campaign.

In a recent interaction, Alvaro Morata revealed that he came close to suffering from depression during his first season at Chelsea in 2016-17. The Spaniard also reiterated the importance of mental health for athletes.

"I've never had depression, and I hope I never have, but I came close," Morata said. "I don't believe it is given the importance it should get. When your head doesn't work well, you are your worst enemy. During those times, it doesn't matter what you do, you are always fighting against yourself. Depression is an illness just like breaking your ankle. Had I had a professional close to me during my time (first season) at Chelsea, I think it would have gone better for me," the 28-year-old added.

Alvaro Morata: "I've never had depression and I hope I never do, but I came close when I was at Chelsea. Had I had a professional close to me during my first season at Chelsea, I think it would have gone better for me." pic.twitter.com/unaL4Zj3JX — Natter Football (@NATTERFOOTBALL) March 26, 2021

The Juventus striker also said that he began seeing a psychologist during his second season at Chelsea, something he hopes would be considered normal in today's day and age.

"Just as we train in the gym or on the pitch to improve our technique and our tactical abilities, I believe the mind is something you also have to train," the Spaniard said. "You have to be ready and that (seeing a psychologist) helps you a lot. Even for my generation, in recent years, it wasn't seen as something normal to see a psychologist. But inevitably, it has to be something normal. Today it is more common, and there will be a day when it will be compulsory. There are people that go through difficult times," concluded Alvaro Morata.