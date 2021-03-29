Juventus want Barcelona superstar in swap deal for Paulo Dybala - Reports

Juventus reportedly want to swap their Argentinian superstar Paulo Dybala with Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong. Dybala has fallen out of favour at Juventus, so the Bianconeri are looking to part ways with him in the summer.

Paulo Dybala has struggled with injuries this season, making only 14 appearances across all competitions. Andrea Pirlo has apparently lost his patience with the Argentine and doesn't see Dybala as part of his Juventus plans going forward.

According to TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri are willing to use Dybala in a swap deal for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong. Andrea Pirlo sees De Jong as the perfect addition to his midfield. The Dutchman joined Barcelona in 2019 and has become one of the mainstays of Ronald Koeman's side.

However, Barcelona are not too keen to part ways with the Dutchman, as they see him as an integral part of their future. Ronald Koeman, however, could be tempted to bring in Dybala if Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi decides not to extend his contract at the club.

De Jong has been an ever-present under Koeman this season and has recently been deployed in the heart of a back three. His versatility and technical prowess have made him indispensable at Barcelona.

Both Juventus and Barcelona are in for busy summers

Ronald Koeman has a huge task on his hands.

Juventus and Barcelona have busy summers ahead of them, with both teams going through transition periods. Both Andrea Pirlo and Ronald Koeman have a huge task on their hands to bounce back from disappointing seasons.

Barcelona are currently under massive debt and are gearing up for a complete overhaul in the summer, with multiple players rumoured to be on the chopping block. The club are going in a new direction and are ready to put their faith in their youth players,like Ansu Fati, Pedri and Ilaix Moriba.

Meanwhile, Juventus are on the verge of ending this season without any silverware. Andrea Pirlo's side are currently third in the Serie A, ten points behind league leaders Inter Milan.

The Turin outfit are looking to reduce the size of their squad by letting go of players that Andrea Pirlo doesn't see as part of the club's future. Juventus also need to add more firepower to their squad if they are to challenge for the Scudetto next season.

