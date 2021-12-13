Karim Benzema open to PSG move if Erling Haaland joins Real Madrid - Reports

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is reportedly open to the prospect of joining French giants PSG if Los Blancos sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland next summer.

According to El Nacional, Benzema has already begun negotiations with PSG over a potential move to the Parcs des Princes. Real Madrid are believed to have prioritised the signing of Haaland next summer, who is seen as the long-term replacement for Benzema.

Karim Benzema joined the Spanish giants from French club Lyon in the summer of 2009. During his 12 seasons with the club, the Frenchman has scored 297 goals in 580 appearances across competitions.

He has helped the club win three La Liga, two Copa del Rey and four Champions League titles. Benzema has become Real Madrid's talisman since the departure of the club's all-time record scorer Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in the summer of 2018.

Benzema has scored 18 goals and provided eight assists in 21 appearances across competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's side this season. Despite being in the form of his life, the 33-year-old is approaching the twilight of his career. Real Madrid will, therefore, look to sign a long-term successor for the striker.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨 Karim Benzema has turned down advances from Newcastle but is open to a potential move to PSG.



Benzema’s current deal expires in 2023, but he will try to leave next year should Madrid sign Erling Haaland.



(Source: El Nacional) 🚨 Karim Benzema has turned down advances from Newcastle but is open to a potential move to PSG.Benzema’s current deal expires in 2023, but he will try to leave next year should Madrid sign Erling Haaland.(Source: El Nacional) https://t.co/7JL4fnCt5C

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is currently one of the hottest properties in Europe. The Norwegian has scored an incredible 74 goals in 73 appearances in all competitions for the Bundesliga giants. He is believed to be keen to join one of Europe's top clubs next summer.

Meanwhile, PSG are bracing themselves for the potential exit of Kylian Mbappe next summer. The French forward has less than seven months on his current deal with the club, and is yet to sign a contract extension.

Reports have suggested that Mbappe has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid, and could run down his contract with PSG. The Ligue 1 club could, therefore, look to sign Benzema as a replacement for Mbappe if the latter leaves the club next summer.

Real Madrid could try to form an attacking trio of Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Vinicius Jr.

Borussia Dortmund vs Besiktas: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid's most successful period in recent history was arguably when Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale played together.

The trio led Real Madrid to a La Liga, Copa del Rey and four Champions League titles during their time together at the club. Ronaldo left the club to join Juventus in 2018, whereas Bale has suffered a massive fall from grace in recent years due to a mixture of injuries and poor form.

Real Madrid could look to form a fearsome attacking trio once more by signing Mbappe and Haaland next summer and partnering them with Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone Another Champions League brace for Erling Haaland! Should he be a priority for Real Madrid alongside Kylian Mbappé next summer or should other positions be targeted instead? Another Champions League brace for Erling Haaland! Should he be a priority for Real Madrid alongside Kylian Mbappé next summer or should other positions be targeted instead? https://t.co/BTlUVUj8MJ

Mbappe will become a free agent next summer if he doesn't sign a contract extension with PSG. Haaland, meanwhile, could be available for just £68 million next summer due to a release clause in his contract with Dortmund.

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, Vinicius has become one of the Madrid's standout players this season. He has scored 12 goals in 23 appearances in all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Edited by Bhargav