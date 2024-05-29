Key Arsenal man set to be handed massive pay rise as he enters formal contract negotiations - Reports

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be handed a massive pay rise as he enters formal contract negotiations with the north London club. According to The Daily Mail, the increase in salary could set him up to become one of the highest paid managers in England.

Arteta has led Arsenal to a second place in the Premier League twice in a row, while making impressive moves in the transfer market. The Gunners signed players like Declan Rice and Kai Havertz for nearly £200 million combined, and both have exceeded expectations.

After winning the Community Shield against Manchester City at the start of the season, it seemed likely that the Gunners would continue in top form throughout. However, a dip in December and a 2-0 loss to Aston Villa at the business end of the campaign saw City overtake them to become the champions.

Mikel Arteta also led the Gunners to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League, where they lost 3-2 on aggregate to Bayern Munich. However, the future looks bright with the Spanish tactician at the helm of the Arsenal, and the club are looking to keep him for longer.

The report has said that Arteta takes home an impressive £9 million a season. However, it could be doubled to near £20 million, which Pep Guardiola earns at Manchester City. Discussions are reportedly set to start, and targets toward the Gunners' future ambitions will be agreed by Arteta and the club before a new deal is offered.

Journalist Dean Jones reveals "whispers" around Arsenal interest with Marcus Rashford

Arsenal are said to be interested in Manchester United star Marcus Rashford. The winger has not had a good season, managing only seven goals in 33 Premier League games.

However, the Gunners signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea, after the forward failed to reach the 10 goal mark across three seasons in the league. Arteta has turned his fortunes around, with Havertz pulling in 13 goals and providing seven assists in 37 Premier League games.

The Spanish tactician could do the same for Rashford, and journalist Dean Jones has revealed "whispers" about such a move, telling Football Fancast:

“There are whsipers about a move to Arsenal, a respected Arsenal ITK account suggested there have been discussions between Rashford’s camp and Arteta. I haven’t been able to solidify that information, but it would be quite a thing to make up, and I don’t believe anybody would do that, it’s too big a rumour."

It's uncertain if Rashford, who has struggled to meet expectations at Old Trafford, would be willing to move to London and join their long-time rivals.

