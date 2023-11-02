Key Barcelona star to miss La Liga fixture against Real Sociedad, could return for UCL tie - Reports

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong will reportedly miss the La Liga trip to Real Sociedad on Saturday (November 4).

De Jong, 26, has emerged as a key player in Xavi Hernandez's first team, bagging a goal in seven appearances across competitions this season. However, the Netherlands international hasn't played since sustaining an injury in a league game against Celta Vigo in September.

He has since returned to first-team training but was absent in the recent training session at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. That makes him doubtful for the league game at Vigo at the weekend.

As per Barca Universal, the Dutchman's ankle is not at 100% following his injury two months ago. De Jong, though, could be fit in time to appear against Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Apart from the fitness aspect, De Jong is set to miss the Celta clash, he's set to become a father soon, as his partner is expecting the couple's child. The Dutchman wants to be with his partner when she gives birth.

How have Barcelona fared in Frenkie de Jong's absence this season?

Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona have noticebly struggled in the absence of Frenkie de Jong in midfield since the Celta Vigo game in September, which they won 3-2.

In this period, Xavi's side have had two league wins in five games, with both wins coming by one-goal margin. One of them was an own goal by Sergio Ramos in the Sevilla game. Of course, Barca's only defeat of the season - 2-1 at home to Real Madrid in La Liga - also came in De Jong's absence.

Without the Dutchman, Barca have laboured to wins against Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League. The 10-man visitors narrowly prevailed 1-0 at Porto before beating Shakhtar 2-1 at home on matchday three.

Contrast those numbers with how Barcelona fared in the seven games De Jong has played this season: six wins and a draw, 21 goals scored, six goals conceded and four clean sheets across competitions.