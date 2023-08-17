Kylian Mbappe agrees win-win deal with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi: Reports

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly agreed a win-win deal with PSG to let him play this season. The Frenchman is ready to sign a new contract with a release clause or let go of his loyalty bonus if he leaves for free next summer.

As per Sports Zone, Mbappe wants to play for PSG this season and has agreed a compromise. After weeks of negotiations, the Frenchman was added back to the first team this week.

The Ligue 1 side insist that they would not let him play this season unless he signed a new deal. They were also willing to sell the forward and accepted a €300 million offer from Al Hilal.

However, Mbappe had no plans to join the Saudi Arabian side and is waiting for a move to Real Madrid. The striker has admitted that he will not be extending his contract at the French club and will leave at the end of the season.

PSG were furious with the decision, as they wanted a fee for the forward. The Ligue 1 champions had paid €180 million to sign him from AS Monaco and rejected multiple bids from Real Madrid in 2021.

PSG insist on Kylian Mbappe penning a new deal

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has said that they would not let Kylian Mbappe leave for free next summer. They want him sold this summer or sign a new deal so that they can get a fee next summer.

Speaking to Le Parisien, Al-Khelaifi was clear in his message to Mbappe. He's open to selling the forward, as he does not want to make a financial blunder:

"We want him to stay, but he can't leave for free. That was our verbal agreement, and he expressed it publicly in an interview. So it's not debatable. I was really shocked to learn that he intended to leave for free.

"It's very disappointing because Kylian Mbappe is a fantastic lad, a real gentleman, and to leave for free, by weakening the biggest French club, is not him. When I received this information, I was shocked and disappointed."

He added:

"That's why he has to make up his mind next week, or in a fortnight at the most.

"If he doesn't want to sign a new contract, the door is open. That's how it is for him and for everyone else. No one is bigger than the club, no player, not even me. That's very clear."

Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United have been linked with Kylian Mbappe but are yet to make a bid for the forward. Liverpool have also been linked with him but have not held talks with PSG.