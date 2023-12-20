Kylian Mbappe insists he can’t share dressing room with Erling Haaland as he makes transfer demand to Real Madrid: Reports 

Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe has reportedly made a demand to club president Florentino Perez about his inability to share the dressing room with Erling Haaland, another Madrid target.

Mbappe and Haaland are two of the most prolific young strikers in the game at the moment. PSG hitman is widely expected to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu, as he has already informed his club that he won't extend his current contract, which expires in the summer.

As per El Nacional, the 25-year-old, though, wants to be the sole protagonist upfront at the Bernabeu, with Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo Goes and Jude Bellingham to play complementary roles in attack.

Hence, he's opposed to the arrival of Haaland at the club, as he doesn't want to share the limelight with the Norwegian and that he reckons the two would be incompatible in the same line-up.

The aforementioned report adds that Mbappe wishes to be the 'sole' star at the club and wants to win all the top accolades likes the Ballon d'Or. Having shared the PSG dressing room with fellow stars Neymar and Lionel Messi, Mbappe wants Perez to choose between himself and Haaland and is 'inflexible' in his stance.

It's pertinent to note that while Mbappe is all set to be available for free in the summer, City striker Haaland will have a release clause of €200 million. While Haaland appears to be the more natural fit at Los Blancos, Perez is seemingly inclined towards Mbappe, having failed to land the Frenchman in the last few transfer windows.

How have Real Madrid targets Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland fared this season?

Kylian Mbappe (left) and Erling Haaland are Real Madrid targets.

Both Real Madrid targets, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, have fared well this season for their respective club.

Mbappe has 19 goals and two assists in 21 games across competitions for PSG, who top the Ligue 1 standings. The Frenchman has scored a league-leading 16 goals and two assists in 15 outings.

Meanwhile, Haaland has also scored 19 times, along with providing five assists, in 21 games across competitions. That includes 14 goals and four assists in 15 league games for a City side who are fourth in the standings, five points behind Liverpool (39) after 17 matches.