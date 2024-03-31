Kylian Mbappe leaving PSG because of Nasser Al-Khelaifi's failed promises - Reports

According to L'Equipe, Kylian Mbappe wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) because of the failed promises made by club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Mbappe has reportedly told the Parisians that he will leave in the summer following the expiration of his contract. The Frenchman signed a new deal in the summer of 2022, and even though he has a one-year extension clause, Mbappe won't activate it.

In 2022, it looked almost certain that Mbappe would leave, but against all odds, the Frenchman penned a new deal. The aforementioned report claims that Al-Khelaifi, though, failed to keep the promises made to Mbappe back then.

As a result, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is leaving this summer, and Real Madrid are the frontrunners to land him on a free transfer. Kylian Mbappe, though, has already etched his name in the Parisians' history books.

The 25-year-old is the club's all-time top goalscorer. After arriving in 2017, initially on loan from AS Monaco before making his move permanent in 2018, Mbappe has scored 250 goals and provided 106 assists in 297 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants across competitions.

This season, despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Mbappe has been phenomenal, managing 38 goals and eight assists in 37 games across competitions.

Luis Enrique reveals what might convince Kylian Mbappe to stay at PSG

While all signs suggest that Kylian Mbappe will be leaving PSG at the end of the season, boss Luis Enrique has still not completely given his hopes up about the attacker potentially staying.

The Parisians are in the running to win an unprecedented quadruple this season, and Enrique believes that achieving that could make Mbappe reconsider leaving. He told Prime video (via GOAL):

"I still hope that Kylian changes his mind. He hasn't said anything at the moment, he can change his opinion.

"Let's imagine that we win all four titles this season and that Kylian makes his decision at the last moment ... that his place is in Paris. Why not? We'll see."

Despite Enrique's hopes, the consensus view is that Kylian Mbappe will leave despite PSG poised for a strong end to their campaign. They are alive in four competitions, including in the UEFA Champions League, where they face Barcelona in the quarterfinals next month.