Kylian Mbappe makes decision on world-record transfer offer to Al-Hilal: Reports

According to Arthur Perrot of RMC Sport, Kylian Mbappe has refused Al-Hilal's mega transfer fee and salary offer. The Frenchman looks set to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, and Al-Hilal had made an approach for his signature.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has refused to extend his deal with the Parisians, which expires in 2024. The Parisians do not want him to leave for free next year. So, they have have left Mbappe out of their squad for their pre-season tour to Japan, as they want to sell him this summer.

Mbappe, 24, was offered a massive €700 million per year offer by Al-Hilal. The Saudi Pro League side also offered PSG a record transfer fee of €300 million, which is significantly more than the world record €222 million the Parisians shelled out to sign Neymar from Barcelona in 2017.

Kylian Mbappe, though, is entering the prime years of his career and might not want a move to the Middle-East, as he looks to create his legacy in European football. Real Madrid remain the frontrunners to land Mbappe despite clubs like Barcelona and Inter Milan being interested.

Anne Hidalgo slams PSG for Kylian Mbappe treatment

Kylian Mbappe has been frozen out of PSG's squad for their pre-season tour of Japan.

Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo has criticised the manner in which PSG have handled the situation regarding their all-time top scorer and biggest superstar. Hidalgo said:

"I don't understand what PSG are playing at. Kylian Mbappe is the best player in the world. I admit that I don't understand anything. Kylian is an extraordinary player. He must be kept in Paris.

"I think it was also his desire to stay as long as possible. The question is, what are PSG playing at?"

Mbappe, in all likelihood, won't be a part of the team when the 2023-24 season starts. His departure could also force the Parisians to look elsewhere for a new talismanic attacker. The Ligue 1 side are reportedly interested in Tottenham Hotspur all-time top scorer Harry Kane.