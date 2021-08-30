Kylian Mbappe off to Real Madrid as PSG accept €215 million bid - Reports

Real Madrid, who have been eyeing a deal for Kylian Mbappe all summer, are close to snapping up the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after the Ligue 1 giants have reportedly accepted Madrid's mammoth €215 million offer for the player

That likely means Mbappe played his last game for PSG on Sunday against Reims, where he scored a brace, and Lionel Messi made his much-awaited debut for the club.

🚨| Real Madrid are trying in every way, this is a ‘fantastic bid’. @FabrizioRomano on @Twitch [🎖] — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) August 26, 2021

It is worth noting that the Ligue 1 outfit allegedly turned down an offer believed to be worth around €160 million from Los Blancos only a few days ago. After Madrid raised their offer to a whopping €215 million, the Parisians found it too attractive to be rejected.

The report, though, mentions that Real Madrid still have some work to do to complete the formalities of the transfer, with just one day left before the window shuts. That apart, they are well-placed to bring the Frenchman to the Santiago Bernabeu this season.

Kylian Mbappé wants to join Real Madrid. This summer or next summer as free agent, he wants to make his childhood dream come true. That’s why he’s turning down PSG new contract bids. ⚪️ #Mbappé



NO English clubs in the race. Real offered €160m. NO green light from PSG as of now. pic.twitter.com/TS82SsTOl8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2021

Kylian Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco in the summer of 2018. The attacker has bagged an impressive 135 goals and 63 assists for the Ligue 1 giants in 175 appearances. He was impactful in PSG's recent league clash with Reims, scoring twice to earn his side a vital 2-0 victory on Sunday.

Possible implications of Kylian Mbappe's transfer to Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe scored twice for PSG on Sunday.

With Kylian Mbappe looking very likely to leave PSG for Real Madrid in the next few days, there will likely be a few key changes at both clubs. The Ligue 1 giants already have a Mbappe replacement in Lionel Messi, and that could also mean Mauro Icardi could keep his place in the starting lineup.

At Real Madrid, the Frenchman will most likely be deployed in his natural position on the right flank, pushing Gareth Bale below him in the pecking order unless Carlo Ancelotti decides to try a tactical switch. It could also lead to the departure of Eden Hazard, who currently dons the French attacker's favourite no. 7 jersey.

