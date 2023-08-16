Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid decision revealed after rejoining PSG first-team training - Reports 

According to Relevo, Kylian Mbappe wants to join Real Madrid in 2024 after re-joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s first-team training. The Frenchman has been in the news throughout the summer due to his situation at the club.

At one point, Mbappe looked certain to leave the Parisians. He told the club about not wanting to renew his deal beyond the 2023-24 season. With the player denying to activate his extension clause, the Ligue 1 giants wanted to get rid of him in the summer, as they didn't want to lose him for free next summer.

However, after PSG's goalless draw against Lorient in their Ligue 1 opener, Kylian Mbappe has returned to first-team training after spending a period with the 'undesirables'.

There were reports percolating that Mbappe would extend his deal with the Parisians, against all odds. The recent Relevo report, though, suggests that Real Madrid remains the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner's priority, and he's still keen on making a move next season.

Journalist worried for Real Madrid regarding PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

The latest news claiming that Kylian Mbappe could renew his contract with PSG has left El Chiringuito journalist Juanma Rodriguez worried about Real Madrid. He thinks that such an event would suggest Los Blancos have been deceived again.

Mbappe was close to joining the Madrid giants in the summer of 2022, too. However, against all odds, the Frenchman decided to stay at the Parisians and penned a two-year extension, with the option to add another year. About the latest turn of events, Rodriguez said:

“If it is true that (Real) Madrid would be very surprised if (Mbappe) deceived to renew with PSG, it is that (Real) Madrid still does not know the type of person that deceived (them). And that is very worrying.”

Mbappe, 24, joined the Parisians in 2017 and has since made 260 appearances across competitions, scoring 212 goals and providing 98 assists. He's the French side's all-time to goalscorer.

The attacker is one of the best players in world football, which explains why top European clubs, including Los Blancos, want to sign him.