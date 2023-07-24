Kylian Mbappe’s reported salary at Al-Hilal dwarfs Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s by a huge margin 

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has been reportedly offered a massive salary by Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, which is much more than superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's.

Mbappe's future has been up in the air for a while. After PSG left the Frenchman out of their squad for their pre-season tour to Japan, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is expected to be sold this summer.

Mbapp's contract with the Parisians expires in the summer of 2024. Al-Hilal have reportedly made a mega €300 million offer to PSG for the player, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Understand it’s worth €300m — record fee.



No talks on player side.



PSG remain convinced that Mbappé already agreed terms with Real Madrid with contract ready. EXCL: Al Hilal have submitted formal bid to Paris Saint-Germain in order to open talks for Kylian Mbappé.Understand it’s worth €300m — record fee.No talks on player side.PSG remain convinced that Mbappé already agreed terms with Real Madrid with contract ready. pic.twitter.com/yeDu5AQr6E

Apart from that, the SPL club have also offered a €700 million annual salary to the player, as reported by CBS views own correspondent James Benge (via Sportbible).

If he accepts that offer, the Frenchman will become the highest paid player in the world by a long way. Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the player with the most salary in world football, as he earns an estimated €171 million per year at Al-Nassr.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, has joined MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent after leaving PSG. The Argentina captain reportedly earns around $50-60 million per year from the MLS club, as revealed by the club's billionaire co-owner Jorge Mas.

Kylian Mbappe recently hailed Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as 'eternal'

Throughout their legendary professional careers, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have set the benchmark in world football with their stellar performances and have been two standout individuals in the history of the sport.

Kylian Mbappe recently put the two superstar's achievements in the game into words. Speaking about the duo, Mbappe had nothing but enormous respect as he told La Gazzetta dello Sport:

“Things should be read differently. It happens perhaps every fifty years or more to have two players like Messi and Ronaldo at such levels for so long. We lived through an exceptional era, and I hope the fans took advantage of it.

"I was lucky enough to play against Cristiano and then against and together with Leo: they are truly special. I learned a lot from them, especially with Messi in these two seasons. They wrote the history of football: they are eternal."

Kylian Mbappe played with Lionel Messi for two seasons during the Argentine's PSG stint between 2021 and 2023. The Frenchman, meanwhile, is well known for his idolising Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo.