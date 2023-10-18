Lionel Messi and Neymar exit weakens PSG reputation and attractiveness among sponsors as details emerge: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) bidding adieu to Lionel Messi and Neymar reportedly made sense from a footballing perspective but not so in terms of sponsor attractiveness.

Messi, who arrived on a free transfer in 2021 after nearly two decades at Barcelona, left this summer on a free transfer. He joined MLS side Inter Miami in the US. Meanwhile, Neymar, who moved from Barca in 2017 in a record €222 million deal, joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal this summer for €90 million.

As per L'Equipe (via PSGTalk), crypto currency platform Crypto.com is concerned about the duo's exit. It had entered into a three-year deal worth €8.5 million annually with the Parisians shortly after 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Messi's arrival.

However, after the exits of Messi and Neymar, the crypto currency platform is rethinking its financial commitment to PSG. Moreover, the club's Qatari partners like Aspetar, Ooredoo and Qatar Airways, have been slow in fulfilling their financial commitments.

The Parisians board, led by president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, will count on Kylian Mbappe and Co. to go deep in the UEFA Champions League. That would once again make the club an attractive destination for sponsors, mitigating the potential financial losses from Messi and Neymar's exit.

PSG have lost in the Champions League Round of 16 in the last two years but have made a stuttering start this term. After beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at home, Luis Enrique's side slumped to a 4-1 loss at Newcastle United.

How have former PSG stars Lionel Messi and Neymar fared in club football this season?

Former PSG attackers Lionel Messi (left) and Neymar

Lionel Messi has made a good start to life at MLS side Inter Miami, whom he joined this summer on a free transfer after a two-season stint at the Parc des Princes.

The 36-year-old has bagged a rich haul of 11 goals and five assists in 13 games across competitions. That includes 10 goals and an assist in Miami's victorious Leagues Cup campaign, their first-ever trophy in their five-year history.

Meanwhile, Neymar has also made a bright start at his new club, Al-Hilal. The 31-year-old has scored once and provided three assists in five games across competitions.

All three assists have come in as many games in the Saudi Pro League, while the lone goal (against FC Nassaji Mazandaran) came in two AFC Champions League outings.