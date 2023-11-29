Lionel Messi pleaded with PL manager to sign him in 2020 after Barcelona's 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich - Reports

Inter Miami attacker Lionel Messi reportedly pleaded with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to sign him. That came following his then club Barcelona's 8-2 hiding against Bayern Munich in the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League single-legged quarterfinal.

With the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc with the football season, the two-legged quarterfinals became a one-legged shootout in Lisbon. Bayern opened the scoring through Thomas Muller in the fourth minute, but a David Alaba own goal three minutes later restored parity for Barca.

Bayern scored twice more before Barca pulled one back in the 57th minute through Luis Suarez. Bayern, though, ran away with the game, scoring four unanswered goals as Barca suffered one of their worst defeats in decades, having finished five points behind winners Real Madrid in La Liga.

Messi, then in his final year at the club, pleaded with Guardiola to join him at City, having grown disillusioned with the Barca hierarchy.

As per leaked Whatapp messages published in a book 'God save Pep' by journalist Marti Perarnau (via Express), Guardiola was returning from Lisbon when he received a message from Sergio Aguero:

“Watch out, two things can happen. Leo asked me how long he has Pep contract with City.”

According to the book, the City boss invited Messi to his Barcelona home the next day, and the following conversation ensued:

Guardiola: “In Manchester we train very hard. ...."

Messi responded, pleadingly: “I will train hard. I'm not worried. I'll hold on. I will put up with everything you do."

Guardiola said: “Leo, we have grown older. Maybe we can't stand each other anymore.”

As things turned out, Messi stayed on for a year at the Camp Nou before leaving on a free transfer to PSG.

How did Lionel Messi fare at Barcelona?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is a bonafide Barcelona legend, inarguably the greatest player to have donned the club's jersey. In an illustrious stint between 2004 and 2021, the 36-year-old notched up stunning records at the Camp Nou.

In 778 games across competitions, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner racked up record tallies of 672 goals and 303 assists. Along the way, he won a record 10 La Liga titles to go with four UEFA Champions League honours, including two continental trebles.

In 2011-12, Lionel Messi produced one of the best-ever individual seasons in history, bagging 73 goals and 32 assists in 60 games across competitions. However, Barca ended the season without the La Liga and Champions League titles.

It was also Guardiola's last year in charge of the club before he would join Bayern Munich a year later.