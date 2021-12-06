Lionel Messi 'seriously beginning to doubt' Mauricio Pochettino's tactical choices - Reports

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino appears to be lacking clues on how to get the best out of Lionel Messi. The Argentine has been a mere shadow of himself since he switched to the Parc des Princes this summer. Messi has bagged just four goals to his name in 13 games so far, including one in nine Ligue 1 outings.

As things stand, it doesn't look like the pair has the best of relationships, with rumours suggesting all isn't well between them in the French capital. In fact, things could be set to take an uglier turn between the two Argentines.

Sky Sports @SkySports Lionel Messi questions for Mauricio Pochettino after comeback win 🎯 Lionel Messi questions for Mauricio Pochettino after comeback win 🎯

According to reports, Messi is seriously beginning to doubt Mauricio Pochettino's ability to take the team forward. The former Barcelona captain is said to be unconvinced by the gaffer's system and tactical choices, with the team failing to impress in recent games.

The story also says that Pochettino has also lost the trust and respect of other players in the PSG dressing room. The said players are reportedly not pleased with the tactician being overly flexible, and believe the team will not improve if things continue like that.

PSG have endured a disappointing start to their 2021-22 campaign, with their star-studded team failing to impress, especially in recent weeks. The Parisians have won just one of their last four games across competitions, beating St-Ettiene 3-1 and drawing with Lens and Lille and losing to Manchester City.

GOAL @goal Mauricio Pochettino on Lionel Messi's substitution:



“Sometimes these choices pay off and sometimes they don't.



"And those decisions that you have to make, whether things go well or not. Whether you like it or not." 👀 Mauricio Pochettino on Lionel Messi's substitution: “Sometimes these choices pay off and sometimes they don't. "And those decisions that you have to make, whether things go well or not. Whether you like it or not." 👀 https://t.co/8nNFzqmdXJ

Mauricio Pochettino's men are first in the Ligue 1 table, with 42 points in 17 games. Their position in the table is largely influenced because there hasn't been much competition in the French top flight for them at the moment.

Messi and co have also qualified for the knockout phase of the Champions League, but will be disappointed to come out as second-best in Group A.

How Lionel Messi has fared under Mauricio Pochettino this season

Lionel Messi has struggled under Pochettino at PSG.

Lionel Messi's numbers under Mauricio Pochettino leave a lot to be desired. The Argentine has four goals and three assists to his name in 13 appearances for the Parisians. It's even more disappointing that he has scored just once in nine Ligue 1 games so far.

Also Read Article Continues below

He has had a better outing in Europe, with three of his four goals coming in four Champions League games. It remains to be seen if he raises his performance in the coming weeks.

Edited by Bhargav