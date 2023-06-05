Liverpool and Bayern Munich pushing to sign 25-year-old Serie A star - Reports

Liverpool and Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing Juventus forward Federico Chiesa this summer.

Chiesa, 25, has been a vital starter for the Old Lady since arriving from Fiorentina on a two-year loan deal in 2020. After impressing, he secured a permanent transfer worth up to £54 million last summer.

A right-footed wide operator blessed with pace and dribbling, the 2020 UEFA Euro winner has suffered a drop in his development in the last two campaigns due to a host of injuries. He has eight goals and ten assists in 2686 minutes of action in the last two seasons, missing 62 games for Juventus.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are unsure about offering the 40-cap Italy international an extension on his contract due to his injury problems. Liverpool and Bayern Munich have expressed an interest in signing the star.

The Bianconeri have already earmarked two potential successors to Chiesa ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season. They're keen to rope in Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto and Sassuolo's Armand Lauriente in two cut-price moves.

Chiesa, whose current deal expires in 2025, could prove to be a risky signing for Liverpool. He could fail to adapt to the Premier League's physicality and displace Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota in the pecking order.

However, should the 2020-21 Coppa Italia winner join Bayern Munich this summer, he would be a first-team starter. With Sadio Mane, Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry's futures up in the air, Chiesa could get enough minutes.

The Liverpool and Bayern Munich target has contributed 22 goals and 20 assists in 94 games across competitions for Juventus.

Liverpool keen to sign Ryan Gravenberch

Speaking to Sport1, ex-Bayern Munich technical director Michael Reschke said that the Reds are pushing to lure Ryan Gravenberch away from the Allianz Arena:

"Liverpool are interested in him. They really want to have him. That speaks for the quality of the player."

Gravenberch, 21, has emerged as a top transfer target for Jurgen Klopp's outfit in the last few months. He has grown discontent over his lack of participation at the Bavarians, as he racked up just 937 minutes of action this term.

Before his switch worth £20 million to the Bavarians, the Netherlands international earned his name at Ajax. He helped his boyhood club win five trophies, registering 12 goals and 13 assists in 103 games.

