Liverpool interested in £35m-rated Brazilian defender – Reports

Liverpool are interested in AS Roma defender Roger Ibanez, according to reports. The Brazilian was the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City in the summer but ended up staying at the Stadio Olimpico.

Ibanez came to the fore at Atalanta after joining the Serie A side in January 2019. He moved to Roma in January this year on loan with an option for a permanent deal if a few preset conditions are met.

The Brazilian managed ten appearances last season and has already notched up seven games for La Rupa this term, drawing interest from Liverpool.

The AS Roma defender idolises Chelsea defender and fellow countryman Thiago Silva. Both players are versatile, which explains Liverpool's interest in Ibanez,

Liverpool could sign Roger Ibanez in January

Liverpool are facing a defensive crisis this season, with Dutchman Virgil van Dijk sidelined with an ACL injury at the start of the season.

Jurgen Klopp has seen his defenders pick up injuries one after the other, and the Reds had only one fit senior central defender in the squad at one point in time. Things have looked brighter of late, but the recent injury to Joel Matip suggests that the reigning champions might not be averse to signing a defender in January. The latest reports regarding the same suggest that Ibanez could be that man.

AS Roma will demand around £35m for the Brazilian, and there’s no denying that he would be a fabulous addition to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side.

Ibanez is only 22 years old and is among the most promising young defenders in Europe at the moment. However, Liverpool might face competition for his signature.

The Brazilian already has admirers in Paris-Saint German, with the Ligue 1 giants looking for a replacement for Thiago Silva. There’s a general belief at the French club that Ibanez has the qualities to replace his countryman at the Parc des Princes.

Advertisement

However, due to the breakdown of their billion-dollar TV contract, PSG are in the midst of a financial crisis. So, they might not be willing to fork out the transfer fee AS Roma expects for Ibanez.

Liverpool have added Roma centre-back Roger Ibanez to their list of defensive targets to cover injured Netherlands international Virgil van Dijk and could bid £30m for the 22-year-old Brazilian.

[AS Roma Live] #LFC 🔴 #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/N0rIvt7ypC — The Transfer Exchange Show (@TheTransferEx) December 18, 2020

That opens the door for Liverpool to get their man. The Reds are currently top of the Premier League table after another five-star display over the weekend against Crystal Palace. While Klopp will have a few targets in mind, he might be tempted to go on the offensive in January and get Ibanez.