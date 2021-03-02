Liverpool interested in Real Betis defender: Reports

Liverpool have turned their attention back to Real Betis defender Aissa Mandi, whose current contract expires at the end of this season.

According to Sport Witness, the Reds are interested in the Algerian central defender. A plethora of injuries to first-team regulars in the defensive third has revealed the lack of depth in the Liverpool defence, so Jurgen Klopp could look to bring Mandi to Anfield in the summer.

The Algerian rose through the ranks at Reims before arriving at Real Betis in the summer of 2016, signing a five-year contract that expires this year. The Algerian’s future continues to be unresolved, as there have been no talks of an extension just yet. Liverpool are hoping they could secure his signature in the summer, but Mandi could continue his stay at Betis after the summer.

Nevertheless, Liverpool have been keeping an eye on the defender for some time. Mandi was considered by the Reds in the summer as well as in January this year.

Jurgen Klopp eventually settled for Ozan Kabak, but the fact that the Premier League giants won’t have to pay a penny for the Algerian this summer makes him an enticing option. The Reds would also benefit from the 29-year-old’s vast experience.

Liverpool & AC Milan in talk with free agent Aissa Mandi — h. grimes (@es_grimes) March 2, 2021

Mandi is now free to negotiate with potential suitors, and it is believed both Liverpool and AC Milan are willing to make the most of the situation.

The Serie A giants, who have seen their title challenge falter in recent games, would love to add the Algerian to their squad in the summer. The Rossoneri could even have an advantage over the Reds in the race for Aissa Mandi’s signature.

Liverpool might not be able to assure Mandi regular first-team football

Aissa Mandi (left)

Advertisement

Mandi will certainly have more chances of breaking into the first team at AC Milan than at Liverpool, something that could be a decisive factor in the player's next destination.

The Reds have a settled backline which won them the league last season, so the Algerian may not get a regular run of games at Anfield next season. As such, the Premier League side might have some convincing to beat the competition to secure Mandi’s signature.

Aïssa Mandi | Liverpool ‘want to take advantage’ of player’s situation – ‘Very attractive’ transfer, talks can start nowhttps://t.co/9zfT8q5OGM #lfc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) March 1, 2021

The Reds have suffered terribly with an injury-ravaged backline this season, and their title challenge is all but over.

Liverpool currently trail runaway leaders Manchester City by a whopping 19 points after 26 games, having already conceded 34 league goals so far.