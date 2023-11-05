Liverpool join race to sign Manchester City target who is valued at around £80m: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly joined the fray to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz, who's also a Manchester City target.

Wirtz, 20, has been imperious form this season, registering six goals and nine assists in 15 games across competitions. Overall, he has 29 goals and 39 assists in 118 games across competitions since debuting in the 2019-20 season.

Bayern Munich and Manchester City are in the reckoning for the 20-year-old, who's valued at around €80 million, as per the Sunday Mirror. However, Liverpool have entered the race for his services. Thanks to their German manager Jurgen Klopp's contacts in Germany, the Reds are said to be serious contenders.

Wirtz is widely regarded as a generational talent in Germany, becoming the youngest player to score in the Bundesliga and play 50 games. Both records, though, now belong to Youssoufa Moukoko.

Reds attacker Mohamed Salah could leave next summer, amidst interest from Saudi Arabia, but Wirtz - who largely plays down the middle - might not be a like-for-like replacement.

The Reds have revamped their midfield this summer after a mass exodus of experienced personnel. However, it remains to be seen where Klopp fits Wirtz if the Leverkusen prodigy arrives at Anfield.

How have Liverpool and Manchester City fared this season?

Both Liverpool and Manchester City have had solid starts to their respective 2023-24 campaigns. Both teams are in the top echelons of the Premier League standings, with City (27) top of the pile after 11 games, while the Reds are fourth, four points behind.

In 15 games across competitions, the Reds have lost just once - a 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur in the league - where Klopp's side finished with nine men. Of course, the game also saw a legitimate Luis Diaz goal incorrectly ruled out for offside by VAR, and at least one of the two send-offs was contentious.

Meanwhile, City have lost thrice in 17 games across competitions but have recovered after a midseason slump. Both City and the Reds are perfect in three European games as they look set to make the knockouts in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League respectively.