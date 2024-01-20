Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on Atalanta midfielder Ederson, who's also a Newcastle United and Juventus target.

Ederson, 24, has been a solid performer for the Serie A side, contributing six goals and one assist in 27 games across competitions. Six of those goal contributions - five goals and one assist - have come in 20 games in the league, where Atalanta are fifth with 33 points, a point behind fourth-placed Fiorentina.

Despite having a contract with Atalanta till 2026, the Brazilian could be on the move soon, with the Reds, Newcastle and Juventus eyeing him with interest, as per Gazzetta.it.

The Reds are in need of midfield reinforcements despite brining in the likes of Alexis Mac Alister and Wataru Endo in the summer. Jurgen Klopp's side are atop the Premier League after 20 games, two ahead of three-time defending champions Manchester City. They need more options and back-up in the middle of the park, as they are alive in four different competitions.

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are next in action at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday (January 21). The Reds' only league defeat this season was a 2-1 verdict at Tottenham, where they ended the game with nine men.

Jurgen Klopp's side are pursuing an unprecedented quadruple, as they're in contention in both domestic cup competitions and the UEFA Europa League. They travel to Fulham on January 24 for the second leg of their EFL Cup semifinal, having won the first leg 2-1 at Anfield two weeks ago.

Four days later, the Reds welcome Norwich City to Anfield in the FA Cup fourth round before closing the month with a league clash with Chelsea on January 31. They drew 1-1 in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge on the opening gameweek of the season.

However, the Reds will have to negotiate these fixtures without their talismanic attacker Mohamed Salah, who is away on AFCON 2023 duty in the Cote d'Ivoire with Egypt.