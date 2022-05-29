Liverpool looking to rebound from Champions League final loss by pursuing deal for Real Madrid target - Reports

Liverpool are interested in signing AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, with Real Madrid also interested in his services. As per L'Equipe (via Sports Witness), both clubs, along with Paris Saint-Germain, are pursuing the Frenchman.

As per the report, the European champions are currently leading the race to sign the 22-year-old. However, the Reds have also shown great interest, and Tchouameni was tempted by them earlier as well. They could ramp up their efforts to sign the midfielder, for whom Monaco are demanding around €80 million, this summer.

However, after Kylian Mbappe snubbed Madrid to remain in PSG, the Spanish and European champions have become more determined to sign Tchouameni. As per the aforementioned report, the asking fee by Monaco could be a problem for the Reds.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid



Both PSG and Liverpool are still waiting for next steps. Real Madrid will focus on Aurélien Tchouaméni deal immediately after the Champions League final. They know his preference is clear - negotiations with AS Monaco on €80m fee will restart in the next days.Both PSG and Liverpool are still waiting for next steps. Real Madrid will focus on Aurélien Tchouaméni deal immediately after the Champions League final. They know his preference is clear - negotiations with AS Monaco on €80m fee will restart in the next days. 🇫🇷 #RealMadrid Both PSG and Liverpool are still waiting for next steps.

Tchouameni has been impressive this season for Monaco, featuring in 50 games across competitions, bagging five goals and three assists. He also earned his senior debut for France in September 2021.

As per Sky Sports Italia, Madrid have made an offer of €70 million for the 22-year-old.

Real Madrid beat Liverpool in Champions League final to lift their 14th title

Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League final on May 28 at the Stade de France. It was their record-extending 14th triumph in the competition, double that of the next best club AC Milan.

Liverpool started the game well, creating multiple chances but couldn't get the breakthrough, as Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was in inspired form. Karim Benzema thought he had opened the scoring, but he was adjudged offside despite the ball coming off a Liverpool defender.

Los Blancos eventually opened the scoring in the second half through Vinicius Jr., who converted a Federico Valverde cross following some good play by Luka Modric, Dani Carvajal and Casemiro on the right.

The Reds had 24 attempts, with nine on target, but couldn't beat Courtois, who deservedly received the 'Man of the Match' award as Madrid won their third title of the season. Los Blancos won the Supercopa de Espana and La Liga earlier this campaign.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav