Liverpool make contact with European club to sign player wanted by Manchester City - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly made contact with Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk for midfielder Georgiy Sudakov, a Manchester City target.

Sudakov, 21, is one of the most promising youngters in Ukrainian football at the moment. He has impressed this season, particularly in the UEFA Champions League, playing every minute of all six games, scoring once. He has also scored twice in 10 games in the Ukrainian top flight for Shakhtar, who are three points off leaders Kryvbas KR but have two games in hand.

Sudakov won back-to-back Ukrainian Premier League Player of the Year award, scoring 16 times across competitions last season as Shakhtar won a 14th top-flight title.

Those exploits haven't gone unnoticed, catching the attention of top clubs across the continent. The Reds have made contact with the player's entourage (as per Calcio Mercato via TBR), with City, Juventus, Napoli and Bayern Munich also in the fray.

Calcio Mercato say that Shakhtar want €40 million for his services, with Klopp's side said to be at the forefront of the queue. Liverpool are in the midst of a superb campaign, being alive in four different competitions.

What's next for Liverpool and Manchester City?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are having a superb campaign across competitions. The Premier League leaders are in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16, FA Cup fourth round and the EFL Cup semifinal.

Up next, Jurgen Klopp's sde travel to Bournemouth in the league on Sunday (January 21). They lead three-time defending champions Manchester City (43) by two points after 20 games in what's turning out to be a rivetting title race.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola's Cityzens, coming off a 3-2 league win at Newcastle United last week, next travel to Tottenham Hotspur on January 26 for an FA Cup fourth-round fixture.

Manchester City end the month with a league game at home to Burnley as they seek to remain in touch with the Reds. The Cityzens have won their last six games across competitions since drawing 2-2 at home in the league to Crystal Palace last month.