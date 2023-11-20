Liverpool make first move to sign Brazilian attacker with €50m release clause: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly initiated the first step to snap up Fluminense teenager Matheus Reis, a target of multiple Premeir League clubs.

Reis, 16, has a release clause of €50 million, as per CalcioMercato (via RousingtheKop). The report says that Premier League giants Arsenal, Manchester City and Cheslea are also in the fray for his services.

Interestingly, the Reds are also interested in Reis' teammate Andre Trindade. That means they could make a double swoop of the two talented players plying their trade at the reigning Copa Libertadores champions.

Considering Reis' tender years, €50 million could be a gamble for a talented but inexperienced player. Nevertheless, Liverpool would love to steal a march on their domestic rivals by making a move when the transfer window reopens in January.

Reis, who's eligible to play for both Brazil and Mexico, is under contract till 2028 with Fluminense, with whom he's yet to make a senior appearance.

Liverpool attacker Darwin Nunez shines on international duty with Uruguay

Liverpool attacker Darwin Nunez has had a good start to the season for club and country. Having notched up four goals and as many assists in 11 league games for the Reds this season, the 24-year-old sizzled on international with Uruguay.

Nunez's strike three minutes from time in Buenos Aires on Thursday (November 17) ended Argentina's 14-game winning run since losing 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener.

Since winning the competition, the Albiceleste were on an eight-game winning streak, scoring 20 unanswered goals. That included seven unanswered strikes in four games in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

However, Lionel Messi and Co. were undone by an excellent Uruguay side in the capital. After Ronald Araujo gave the visitors a 41st-minute lead, Nunez's late strike sunk the Albiceleste.

Messi gave the flowers to Nunez, complimenting the striker for his role in his side's counterattacking play:

“Uruguay are good at rebounding and playing in space on counter attack. They have excellent players for that like Darwin (Nunez)."

It was the Reds star's third goal in five games for Uruguay, to go with two assists.