Liverpool named frontrunners to sign 22-year-old PL defender in the summer - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly leading the fray for the services of Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri.

The 22-year-old Algerian has been a key player for Wolves this season, contributing a goal and two assists in 28 games across competitions, starting 23 times.

Ait-Nouri is contracted to the Molineux till 2026, but that has not dissuaded suitors queing up for his signature. As per La Gazette Du Fennec (via Sportwitness), the Reds leading Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea to snap up the full-back.

As per Transfermarkt, Ait-Nouri is valued at €32 million, which means a bidding war could ensue between his contenders this summer. The former Angers man has made 106 appearances across competitions for Wolves since arriving in the summer of 2021, bagging five goals and 10 assists.

Even with manager Jurgen Klopp leaving at the end of the season, the Reds are contemplating moving for Ait-Nouri to provide captain Virgil van Dijk support on the left-hand side of defence and an eventual replacement for Andy Roberson.

The left-back has also made eight appearances for Algeria, including three times in their 2023 AFCON campaign in Cote d'Ivoire earlier this year.

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are in the midst of a solid campaign in manager Jurgen Klopp's final season in charge.

Having won the Carabao Cup last month - beating Chelsea 1-0 after extra time - they are in the hunt for three other titles as they seek an unprecedented quadruple. The Reds trail Premier League leaders Arsenal on goal difference after 28 games and have one foot in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals.

They next take on Sparta Praha at home in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie on Thursday (March 14), having won 5-1 in the first leg in Czech Republic a week ago.

The Reds will then travel to Manchester United three days later for the FA Cup quarterfinal, having won the competition two years ago, beating the Blues.