Liverpool plot move for Chelsea star after getting rejected in the summer - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly set to launch a move for Chelsea defender Levi Colwill despite being rejected last summer.

Colwill, 20, was being targeted by the Reds at the start of the season (This is Anfield), but a move eventually didn't materialise. He was returning from a loan spell at Brighton & Hove Albion and eventually stayed put at his former club.

The youngster penned a six-year deal, but the Blues' struggles to adhere to the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules mean they could be forced to jettison a few players. One of them Colwill, as per Metro, with some of the others being Conor Gallagher, Ian Maatsen, Armando Broja and Trevoh Chalobah.

The Reds and PSG are interested in Colwill (as per The Independent), but the report adds that the Blues won't entertain any offers for the player. That's because they consider him as a heir apparent to Thaigo Silva, who's expected to leave in the summer.

Colwill has a goal and an assist in 29 games across competitions this season, starting 24 times.

What's next for Chelsea and Liverpool?

Liverpool and Chelsea are in the midst of contrasting campaigns. Jurgen Klopp's side are on the quest of an unprecedented quadruple: topping the Premier League after 25 games and reaching the EFL Cup final, FA Cup fifth round and UEFA Europa League Round of 16.

Mauricio Pochettino's new-look Blues, meanwhile, are struggling for consistency, especially in the league, where they are tenth in the standings. However, they are alive in both cup competitions. They play the Reds in the EFL Cup final and are also into the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Up next, Liverpool face Luton Town at home in the Premier League on Wednesday (February 21) ahead of their EFL Cup final showdown with the Blues four days later.

Chelsea are not in midweek action ahead of their cup clash at the weekend with Klopp's side. They're coming off a 1-1 league draw at Manchester City last weekend.